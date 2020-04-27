Who is Tom Brooks’ girlfriend Shannon and are they still together?

Tom Brooks revealed his new girlfriend, Shannon, this season on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

And during the latest episode, he may have finally closed the door on Darcey Silva — even though she was the one who literally closed the door on him when he hand-delivered a letter to her.

A lot of questions have been raised about this new girlfriend, including whether or not Tom and Shannon are still together.

Earlier in the season, Tom was shown calling Darcey, stating that he wanted to speak with her during an upcoming trip he was making to New York.

He said, “I’d like to come spend some time with someone I shared a romantic notion with.”

Yes, the phrase reads as awkwardly as it sounds, and it definitely created some drama with the way he presented it to Darcey.

But as the clip below revealed, Darcey was given some photos by Stacey, which revealed Tom with another woman. The pictures came from Stacey’s fiance, who is still friends with Tom.

Tom was shown speaking to Shannon on Before the 90 Days

Tom has stated that he met Shannon when he was in Milan for Fashion Week. This was during a time when Tom and Darcey were apart, but not before the relationship was officially ended.

He also said that they shared a drink and an evening together and alluded to some feelings taking place there.

When Tom met with Darcey in New York, he spoke a bit more about Shannon, stating that he felt this was a person who could love him like he wanted to be loved.

None of that settled well with Darcey, who had appeared to be open to talking about continuing a relationship, even though she was still pained from the radio-silence Tom had been giving her.

After his trip to Connecticut, Tom has stated that he is ready to move on now. A scene has been teased for the next episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days that could reveal more about Shannon.

In that scene, while sitting at a bar, Tom can be seen making a phone call. As someone answers, he says “Hey baby,” and a woman on the other end asks “How are you?”

It appears that Shannon is about to get some screentime, even if it is just through a phone call. It also seems evident that Tom and Darcey’s relationship drama will continue on the show.

Below is an image that was posted to social media which reportedly shows Tom and Shannon together.

Who is Tom Brooks’ girlfriend Shannon and are they still together?

There have been several photos posted on social media that hint at Tom and Shannon being together right now. The one below was shared just four days ago, even though a timestamp of when the photo was taken has not been provided.

Tom has been relatively quiet on social media in regard to Shannon but it’s not because he isn’t active. Tom loves to post pictures of himself. Like the one below.

We may have to wait until the season finale to learn more information about Shannon and whether or not the couple is still together.

With the way that the show is hinting at things, and just from the social media photos that have been found, it looks like there is a lot more to the relationship than what has already been revealed.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC.