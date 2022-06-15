America’s Got Talent: Who is Max Ostler and where can you find him on social media?

Max Ostler on America’s Got Talent. Pic credit: NBC

This season on America’s Got Talent, there have been some impressive dancers, although many of them are in troupes.

However, this week on America’s Got Talent, someone unique came and performed.

This was Max Ostler, a solo dancer who performed an interpretive dance and captivated the audience.

Here is what you need to know about Max Ostler.

Who is Max Ostler on America’s Got Talent?

Max Ostler is an 18-year-old dancer from New South Wales, Australia. He traveled to America by himself to audition for America’s Got Talent.

In Australia, he was part of the Dream Dance Company, and he told the judges he had been training for the last eight years. He also performed at the Australian Dance Festival in 2018.

When asked what he wanted to accomplish in his career, Max said he wanted to be one of the most sought-after dance choreographers in the world. However, Max also said he often has a case of self-doubt, even though his parents have always been supportive.

He then lined up to dance for the judges, choosing the song Falling Like the Stars by James Arthur. His performance was smooth and sublime, with him expressing the meaning of the song through his performance.

Sign up for our newsletter!

When he finished, he received a standing ovation. Simon Cowell admitted he didn’t know much about dancing, but the performance was electric. Simon even called Max the “Harry Styles of dance.”

Needless to say, he was a huge hit and received four yes votes from the judges and he will move on to the next rounds.

Where can you find Max Ostler on Instagram?

America’s Got Talent fans can follow Max Ostler on Instagram at @maxostler_.

He currently has over 7,600 followers and 96 posts on his account. In his bio, he reveals he is an 18-year-old dancer from Australia.

He excitedly announced his appearance right before the show aired.

Fans who follow him on Instagram will find lots of candid photos.

There are also, as expected, a lot of looks at him dancing.

For fans who want more of a look at his random dance moves, he is also on TikTok at @_max_ostler_, where he has 696 followers right now.

There are also some of his more professional dance routines on the @brentstreet TikTok page.

Max also has a YouTube Channel and he showcases this dance there.

America’s Got Talent airs at 8/7c on NBC.