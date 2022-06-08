America’s Got Talent: Who is Japanese dance crew, Fusion Japan

Fusion Japan on America’s Got Talent. Pic credit: NBC

There were a lot of amazing acts on the America’s Got Talent’s premiere, with comedians, ventriloquists, magicians, singers, and more.

Now, this week’s episode had something new that was like nothing from the premiere.

Here is what you need to know about Fusion Japan and what they bring to America’s Got Talent.

Who is Fusion Japan on America’s Got Talent?

It would be easy to call Fusion Japan a dance troupe. However, that is selling them short.

What is really impressive is that Fusion Japan was once two dance crews that competed against each other, but they decided if they joined forces, they could be unbeatable. Originally, it was the girls’ group Fabulous Sisters Japan and the boys’ group Kyushudanji Entertainment acting as rivals before they became one.

When they combined, it created more than just a regular dance crew. They don’t just dance. They also implement acrobatics and intense pure athleticism. It will be hard to see any dance crew coming close to what Fusion Japan brings this season on the show.

Fans can follow Fusion Japan on Instagram at @fusionjapan. They have over 1,500 followers but only 16 posts. It was originally an artistically designed wall, but their AGT posts have disrupted that. However, it might mean that fans can see more posts as AGT moves on to later rounds.

Watch Fusion Japan in America’s Got Talent sneak peek.

In America’s Got Talent’s sneak peek, the group came out and introduced themselves.

They then put on a high-energy performance that had everyone in the audience, as well as all four judges, cheering every step.

“One of the best things I’ve ever seen in my life,” Terry Crews said after the performance.

What people should understand is when America’s Got Talent offers up a sneak peek, it could mean one of two things. First, it could just be an amazing audition. However, more likely, it means that Fusion Japan might be in for a long ride this season and might likely make it to the live rounds.

However, as a large group, they face an uphill battle when the live rounds start because it is more about connecting with performers, and this group might struggle in that aspect.

What did you think of Fusion Japan? Do they have a chance to make it far in the competition?

America’s Got Talent airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.

