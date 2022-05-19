America’s Got Talent 2022 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

America’s Got Talent 2022 cast. Pic credit: NBC

America’s Got Talent continues to roll on and will be back in 2022.

This will be the reality competition series’ 17th season, as talented individuals from all walks of life compete to win the show’s big prize by amazing America.

Here is everything we know so far about America’s Got Talent 2022.

This article provides everything that is known about America’s Got Talent 2022 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a 2022 season of America’s Got Talent?

NBC announced in February that America’s Got Talent was returning for its 17th season and it would arrive in the summer. It actually hit before summer began, although it will premiere right after Memorial Day.

Unlike shows like American Idol and The Voice, America’s Got Talent features singers, dancers, comedians, contortionists, impressionists, magicians, ventriloquists, and more.

The winning act wins $1 million and a chance to headline the America’s Got Talent Live show in Las Vegas.

The renewal was no surprise. Last season, an average of 6.6 million viewers tuned in to watch the show every week, and while that was down by 9% in total viewers, it was still NBC’s highest-rated show of the summer.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, there will be a difference in 2022. Instead of airing on Tuesday and Wednesday nights, the show will only air on Tuesday nights on NBC.

Release date latest: When does America’s Got Talent 2022 come out?

America’s Got Talent started its virtual auditions on March 30 and the online video submissions closed on April 10.

Judge Simon Cowell said that he was worried when the auditions started coming in because they seemed “lackluster.” However, he then went on to say that the auditions kept getting better and better every day and the show was edited to make it possible the “best season” of America’s Got Talent ever.

With that out of the way, America’s Got Talent finally announced its premiere date as Tuesday, May 31, at 8/7c on NBC. As mentioned, it will only air one night a week as far as the network as indicated thus far.

The show will also stream on Peacock, so people who don’t have access to NBC, whether through cable or an antenna, can still catch it on the network’s streaming platform.

America’s Got Talent 2022 cast updates

The four main judges will return to America’s Got Talent for Season 17. This will also be the first time since COVID-19 disrupted the show that the judges will be back in front of a live studio audience.

This includes Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Howie Mandell. Howie is the longest-reigning judge on the show, as he has been a judge since Season 5 when he replaced David Hasselhoff.

Simon Cowell, who helped put American Idol on the map, joined the show in Season 11, replacing Howard Stern. For fans who have yet to tune in, this is not the same Simon as they remember on American Idol, as he is a lot warmer and kinder on America’s Got Talent.

This will be Heidi Klum’s ninth season as a judge. She joined in Season 8 when the show expanded to have four judges rather than three. She did take one season off in Season 14 but returned the next season.

Sofia Vergara from Modern Family is the newest judge and this will be her third season, starting in Season 15.

Terry Crews is the host. He replaced Tyra Banks in Season 14 and this is his fourth season. Before Tyra, who served for two seasons, Nick Cannon was the host for eight seasons before leaving for The Masked Singer.

“We’re having the best time,” Heidi told Access Hollywood. “I always call it a ‘rollercoaster of emotions,’ because a person comes and they’re singing. The next is an aerialist. The next one is a contortionist or a comedian.”

“Everyone has a story to tell because they’re real people. They’re not actors. This is not a movie. This is real life. It’s always fun to hear the stories… it never gets boring.”

America’s Got Talent premieres on Tuesday, May 31, at 8/7c on NBC.