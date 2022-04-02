Sofia Vergara shares sexy new photo where she has blue hair and a hot pink bikini 

Sofia Vergara posted a busty picture with bright blue hair. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/HFPA/AdMedia

Sofia Vergara will find out if blue-haired people have more fun. The Modern Family actress sported blue hair in a new selfie, a look fans hadn’t seen from the actress before.

Sofia managed to rock the blue locks and look great, something her fans noticed. The hair doesn’t appear to be a wig, although it is unclear how permanent the blue color will be.

The Colombian actress wore a hot pink bikini top that showed off her impressive figure, but her bright blue hair stole the show. Sofia showed excitement for the announcement that the show she judges, America’s Got Talent, returns for its 17th season.

Sofia Vergara revealed new blue hair and a hot pink bikini in pictures

Sofia Vergara debuted wild, new, blue hair in a post on her Instagram. The busty bombshell had a hot pink bikini top on, and her ample cleavage spilled out of the swimsuit. She looked down at her iPhone, presumably checking the angle in her selfie.

She held her iPhone in the photos, and her case featured tigers and the jungle. A peek of her belly button was visible, and so were her hot pink bikini bottoms.

She wrote in the caption, “Inspirada @karolg,” and some blue heart emojis to match her newly-dyed hair.

The picture was fan-approved; one fan wrote of her new hair, “definitely your color.” Another commenter said, “The hair is everything.”

Pic credit: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Another commented on Sofia’s lack of aging. He wrote,” Seriously. I often can’t distinguish between your throwback pics and your recents. #goodgenes.”

Pic credit: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofia often posts throwback pictures from her time as a model and calendar girl. The latest photos show that Sofia can pull off any look – even blue hair!

Sofia Vergara appears on America’s Got Talent Season 17

While Sofia’s hot bikini body and eye-catching blue hair got attention, fans also showed excitement about the actress’ return to America’s Got Talent.

Sofia shared some more selfies with her regular hair color and the caption, “And just like that we r back in the Judges Lounge!!! @agt 🎉🎉🎉 season 17!!!!”

Yesterday, America’s Got Talent tweeted a picture of the Season 17 judges and hosts and announced the show’s return.

The tweet said, “This is NOT a drill! #AGT returns May 31 on @nbc!”

The picture featured host Terry Crews and the judges Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, and Howie Mandel.

Sofia also seemed excited about the new season of the show. She shared a video with Heidi Klum laughing at the camera. The other judges and a large crowd are visible in the short video.

America’s Got Talent Season 17 premieres May 31.