Funkanometry on America’s Got Talent: Who is the dance duo on Season 17

America’s Got Talent Season 17 premieres on Tuesday night, and there will be a lot of talented individuals vying for a spot in the competition.

While the show is not ready to start airing yet, the talent list has started to get leaked, and one dancing team has been revealed.

Funkanometry will appear on America’s Got Talent Season 17 this season, and this is what you need to know.

Funkanometry is a dancing duo that some reality TV fans might remember. The pair previously appeared in seasons three and four of World of Dance.

Funkanometry consists of Carlow Rush (Cowichan) and Jacksun Fryer (Nanaimo). The duo announced they were appearing on America’s Got Talent on their Instagram page.

“This is a crazy moment right now,” Fryer said in the video. “We’ve been keeping this a secret for a while. I can’t even reveal it, you tell them…”

“The news we’ve been waiting to tell you guys: we’re on American’s Got Talent,” said Rush.

“GUYS! WE AUDITIONED FOR AMERICA’S GOT TALENT @agt !! WHO’S READY TO SEE WHAT THE JUDGES SAID, they wrote in the caption.

Then, today they posted the “we auditioned” post on Instagram, writing, “Dreams are becoming a reality FunkFam! We can’t wait for you to see us in the upcoming season of #AGT.”

Who is Funkanometry on America’s Got Talent

Funkanometry is a hip-hop and popping duo from Vancouver Island, Canada, who met up through dance battles, competitions, and classes.

Carlow Rush (Cowichan) and Jacksun Fryer (Nanaimo) wrote on their website that they have “similar styles, goofy personalities” and “LOVE to entertain.” They also said they put the “FUNK energy out there and getting it back from our audiences is the best feeling ever.”

They previously appeared on World of Dance after a scout saw them perform and thought they should audition for the show.

“We auditioned in Vancouver, me with another crew as well as the duo,” Jacksun told the Vancouver Sun. The duo made it and, even after signing all the papers and a lot of rehearsing, it didn’t seem real until we hit the biggest stage of our lives.”

However, after the show helped them hit it big, the pandemic started, and they had to shut things down.

“We did social-media videos that we weren’t pushing that hard. We dropped our merch line and then took a break when the pandemic hit because we couldn’t see each other for a while,” Jacksun said. “But once things opened up again, we went hard with the socials and had a feeling that 2021 was going to be a big year for Funkanometry.”

Now, with America’s Got Talent, it seems that 2022 will be even bigger.

America’s Got Talent Season 17 premieres on Tuesday night at 8/7c on NBC.