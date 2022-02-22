Who is chef Marcos Spaziani on Below Deck Sailing Yacht and where to find him on Instagram?

Chef Marco has Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans drooling after the Season 3 premiere episode. Pic credit: Bravo

Chef Marcos Spaziani on Below Deck Sailing Yacht has fans buzzing about who he is and where to find him on Instagram.

Macros made his debut on the Season 3 premiere of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. The chef immediately impressed chief stew Daisy Kelliher with his good attitude and culinary skills. It was quite the change from Daisy’s first day with chef Natasha De Bourg.

It’s not just Marcos’ immediate bonding with the crew and impressive cooking that has Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans asking about him. Chef Marcos’ good looks and accent have fans drooling over him too.

Who is chef Marcos Spaziani on Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

The hunky chef hails from Venezuela, which according to his Bravo bio, is where Marcos hones his cooking skills. After getting his feet wet in the cooking industry, chef Marcos chose to combine his career and love of traveling.

On the Season 3 premiere, the chef revealed he’s cooked for A-list celebrities such as Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé, and Jay-Z, just to name a few of his famous clients. Since Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 filming ended, Marcos has called Los Angeles home.

The chef has a few business ventures. ML Eats is a food truck that offers “a fusion of Korean, Venezuelan, American, and Italian street food with a twist of gourmet style.”. The brand also offers restaurant consulting.

Marcos is also part owner of The Burrow Bar & Kitchen, a speakeasy located in downtown LA beneath the O Hotel.

Lastly, the chef will open a second location for his LA restaurant MarLou this month. The first location is in Koreatown, and the new one will be in downtown Los Angeles.

Where to find chef Marcos on Instagram?

It should come as no secret that Marcos’ Instagram feed @chefmarcospaziani is full of his culinary adventures. The chef often features some of his drool-worthy food dishes.

As mentioned above, Marcos loves to travel, and his social media feed showcases that as well.

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 star has been promoting his new reality TV stint, including a recent visit from Daisy.

Chef Marcos certainly got the attention of fans as the Below Deck sailing show debuted. Twitter was flooded with tweets about the smoking hot new addition.

His pleasant attitude didn’t go unnoticed by viewers either.

Season 3 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht has finally kicked off. Chef Marcos Spaziani has been a breath of fresh air so far. However, the trailer proves it’s not all smooth sailing for the chef. Plus, Below Deck fans know to expect anything when it comes to yacht chefs.

What was your first impression of chef Marcos?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.