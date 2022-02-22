Season 3 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht kicked off with an inappropriate charter guest. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans have sounded off on charter guest McCordia Young harassing stew Gabriela Barragan on the Season 3 premiere.

McCordia crossed several lines when speaking to Gabriela, aka Gaby, after the rest of the crew and his group had gone to bed. The Below Deck Sailing Yacht charter guest was drunk and beyond inappropriate.

First, he informed Gaby that he had “a small d**k.” Later McCordia even asked Gaby who on the crew she wanted to f**k while asking if her sexual preference was men or women.

Gaby finally got fed up with his drunk harassment and told McCordia he was getting inappropriate. While Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers will have to wait until next week to see what happens, social media has been buzzing about the incident.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans sound off on charter guest McCordia Young harassing stew Gabriela Barragan

To say that Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans are not happy with McCordia and his behavior is an understatement.

Twitter was blowing up with fans slamming the Below Deck Sailing Yacht charter guest for his behavior.

One user wrote, “I hope McCordia Young searches twitter for his name and the #BelowDeck Sailing hashtag so he can see how much everyone thinks he’s a douchebag for being completely inappropriate to Gabriela.”

Another Tweeted, “The primary’s behavior is disgusting and I feel so bad for Gabriela. Unfortunately, a lot of women have been in her shoes.”

Other Twitter users called out the awful behavior calling him “out of line” and saying he needed to “leave Gabriela alone.” McCordia’s behavior, simply put, was just beyond disgusting to viewers.

A Below Deck Sailing Yacht fan used Twitter to question why a guy who didn’t like women was sexually harassing one.

This charter guest is gross….#BelowDeckSailing if he doesn’t like women why are you sexually harassing a woman……. pic.twitter.com/OrPy73BH0F — #HTTC Lucy_Woo 🇧🇸🇹🇹 (@ISLANDCHULA28) February 22, 2022

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans give Gaby props

While most of social media was dragging McCordia for his actions, some Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans gave Gaby props for how she handled the situation.

I respect the way Gabriela was handling that drunk, inappropriate guest. I definitely wouldn’t be as patient and respectful. #BelowDeckSailing pic.twitter.com/2bzs08uxY2 — Arielle | R-E-L (@ariepatts) February 22, 2022

One Twitter user made it clear they would not have acted as professionally as Gaby did in the situation.

This drunk dude is beyond inappropriate. I would get unprofessional real quick. #BelowDeckSailing #BelowDeckSailingYacht pic.twitter.com/atqGscsW7I — Cat Aikins💫 (@cat_aikins) February 22, 2022

A different fan was upset that Below Deck Sailing Yacht would air these guests during Black History Month.

Why did they show these guests in the middle of #BlackHistoryMonth? #BelowDeckSailing pic.twitter.com/nSO0VrNXI7 — 💗 GIGI 💗 (@TheGinaP) February 22, 2022

Gabriela Barragan on Below Deck Sailing Yacht certainly proved she knows how to handle herself with drunk guests. The stew didn’t hesitate to let charter guest McCordia Young know he had crossed a line.

There’s no question that Gaby deserves an apology from McCordia. Tune in next week to see if it happens.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.