Who is Brandon J on The Bachelorette? What to know about this traveling nurse and where to find him on Instagram

Brandon Jones is set to appear on Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette. His kind nature and love of basketball give him an advantage this season. Pic credit: ABC

Brandon Jones is set to star in the upcoming season of The Bachelorette.

Brandon is one of the over 30 men who will be competing for Michelle Young’s final rose.

The 26-year-old traveling nurse is from Portland, Oregon.

Even though Brandon is one of the youngest contestants set to appear on this season, he’s more than ready to settle down.

His ABC bio describes him as “kind” and “confident.”

As for a wife, he’s looking for someone “who’s passionate personality can keep up with his” and “who has goals and the focus to achieve them.”

In addition to having someone that has it all figured out he wants to find “someone who can be his best friend and teammate for the rest of their lives.”

Plus, he and Michelle have something big in common. While Michelle played basketball in college, Brandon also has a love for the sport.

His bio reads, “He is a self-proclaimed basketball fiend, and when given the opportunity, he doesn’t plan on missing out on his shot with Michelle.”

Brandon Jones’s Instagram

Brandon J can be found on Instagram @bmacjones.

As mentioned in his ABC bio, Brandon has a love for basketball and shows it off on his Instagram.

He also likes to show off his adorable pup Little Mac.

The section below contains spoilers on Brandon J’s time on Michelle’s season of The Bachelorette.

How far does Bradon J make it on The Bachelorette?

Michelle reportedly has a tough decision to make with all the attractive men she has on her season including Brandon, Natye Olukoya, Clayton Echard, and many more.

Brandon’s kind heart and love of basketball will reportedly get him far on the show. He is set to make it all the way to the finale.

Unfortunately, he will come up short as her runner-up. Reality Steve reported the news after the preview of Michelle’s season dropped.

He tweeted, “Well thank you for that preview of Michelle’s season ABC. Now I know who the #2 guy is on her season, since you know now who won as I spoiled earlier today. Her #2 is Brandon Jones.”

(SPOILER): Well thank you for that preview of Michelle’s season ABC. Now I know who the #2 guy is on her season, since you know now who won as I spoiled earlier today. Her #2 is Brandon Jones. pic.twitter.com/WWy1PZIYfQ — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) October 6, 2021

Since he makes it far on the show, viewers will likely get to know him very well. There’s a good chance he’ll even be asked to join Bachelor in Paradise.

As for the Bachelor, a man from Michelle’s season has reportedly been chosen for the role, but it won’t be Brandon.

Viewers will have to tune in to Michelle’s season to meet Brandon for themselves.

The Bachelorette returns to ABC on Tuesday, October 19 at 8/7c.