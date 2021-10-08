The Bachelorette spoilers: Here’s which man almost wins Michelle Young’s heart

The Bachelorette Season 18 kicks off in less than two weeks. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette spoilers have revealed which man almost wins Michelle Young’s heart on Season 18 of the hit ABC reality TV show.

Warning: this article contains spoilers for Michelle’s The Bachelorette season. If you don’t want to know what goes down, you might want to stop reading. Otherwise, please read on for some exciting news about Michelle and who gets close to the final rose.

Filming for The Bachelorette ended in early September, weeks ahead of the premiere on Tuesday, October 19. It didn’t take long for information about the season to be leaked, despite ABC’s best efforts to keep things quiet.

Which man almost wins Michelle Young’s heart on The Bachelorette?

Thanks to Reality Steve, The Bachelorette fans have a little more insight into who really gets close to being Michelle’s number one beau.

Yes, Michelle does get engaged. That spoiler was teased earlier this week.

However, the journey to the finale rose, and engagement wasn’t easy. One man made the choice extremely challenging for Michelle.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Brandon Jones has been revealed as Michelle’s runner-up. Reality Steve shared a tweet spilling he had pictures of Michelle and a man two days before her final rose ceremony. After ABC ran a promo for the season, the blogger learned the identity of the mystery man.

(SPOILER): Well thank you for that preview of Michelle’s season ABC. Now I know who the #2 guy is on her season, since you know now who won as I spoiled earlier today. Her #2 is Brandon Jones. pic.twitter.com/WWy1PZIYfQ — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) October 6, 2021

Michelle’s second choice is a gorgeous, traveling nurse recruiter who adores his puppy, Mac. Brandon hails from Portland, Oregon and is 26 years old.

The Bachelorette fans will have to watch to find out why Michelle didn’t end up with Brandon. He sounds like a great guy.

Even his Instagram feed is filled with positive vibes. Brandon declares in his bio that he’s here to spread hope, awe.

What other The Bachelorette Season 18 spoilers have been teased?

As mentioned above, Michelle gets engaged during the finale rose ceremony on The Bachelorette. Nayte Olukoya is the man who puts on a ring on Michelle’s finger.

The next The Bachelor has reportedly already been picked from Michelle’s suitors. Clayton Echard has the rumor mill buzzing that he will be stepping into the lead role on The Bachelor Season 26. Dean Unglert spilled on his podcast, Help I Suck at Dating, his ex-girlfriend has been cast on Clayton’s season.

Back to The Bachelorette, teasers include lots of fighting, tears, making out, lies, and a shocking revelation about one of the male contestants.

Brandon Jones is Michelle Young’s runner-up on The Bachelorette Season 18. Even though some spoilers have been revealed for the ABC reality show, it will for sure be one wild and crazy season.

Who’s ready to see Michelle Young’s The Bachelorette journey?

The Bachelorette Season 18 premieres on Tuesday, October 19 at 8/7c on ABC.