Who got voted off Big Brother tonight? BB22 jury gets a new friend


Tyler And Christmas BB22 Noms
Tyler Crispen and Christmas Abbott were up for eviction on Big Brother 22. Pic credit: CBS

The houseguest who gets voted off Big Brother tonight is going to look back on this season with a lot of regrets.

When Christmas Abbott and Tyler Crispen took their shot at getting Nicole Franzel out of the game, they put themselves at a real risk of getting targeted later on down the line.

It didn’t take very long, as Cody Calafiore won the Head of Household Competition late on Triple Eviction night to wrestle back the power from people trying to make big moves in the game.

And this is certainly going to be considered a big move for Cody. Getting out either Tyler or Christmas at this point in the game serves as a huge resume a builder to a guy who has won more competitions than anyone else on the cast.

This article will serve as a live blog to the October 8 episode and relay the information on who has been evicted in real-time. We will be updating this piece the moment we learn the vote totals from the Week 9 Eviction Ceremony.

