Who got removed from the Big Brother 23 cast? New person joins show

Julie Chen Moonves continues to be the host of the hit reality competition show, Big Brother USA. Pic credit: CBS

The Big Brother 23 cast yielded some shocking news over the weekend. It was revealed that an already-announced member of the BB23 cast had been removed from the show.

Someone getting removed from a reality competition show this close to the season premiere is not a normal occurrence, so it definitely got social media buzzing about what could have possibly gone wrong.

Now, we have an update on the situation, as well as the name of who got removed from the Big Brother 23 cast.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

As a side note to the removal, that person getting removed from the show also opened the door for someone new to get a shot at that $500,000 cash prize that goes to the winner.

Who got removed from the BB23 cast?

Christie Valdiserri, the 27-year-old professional dancer from Hollywood, CA, has been replaced on the BB23 cast. The reason has not yet been given, but we expect to hear about it on July 5.

Since the information is being put out in this fashion, we expect it to not be scandalous. That’s also what Hamsterwatch has stated in their own release.

Love Big Brother as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

In her place, we will now have a lady named Claire as part of the Big Brother 2021 season. In the tweet shared below, you can see an early picture of Claire.

There will likely be more specific information released about Claire in the coming days, but she will become the eighth woman on the show this season.

🚨 ALERT 🚨

Claire will replace Christie – reason(s) for Christie leaving will be published tomorrow

(so not likely something scandalous) #bb23 pic.twitter.com/si31eljIp8 — hamsterwatch #bb23 (@hamsterwatch) July 4, 2021

The Big Brother 2021 TV schedule is still ready to go, but keep in mind that there is only one episode during premiere week. We will be waiting a while for the first Eviction Ceremony involving the new cast.

More news from the world of Big Brother

A lot has been taking place outside of the BB23 cast that has been noteworthy over the past weeks.

The Hitmen are going to be doing a post-eviction show about Big Brother 23 that should be interesting for fans to watch.

Also, there is some big news from people who played last season, as BB22 cast members Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett got engaged.

They weren’t the only ones to get engaged, as Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans from BB20 also revealed their big news.

Sticking with the theme of people who appeared on BB22, Nicole Franzel is pregnant and sharing the difficulties of her journey.

We expect quite a few former houseguests to share their thoughts on the new season as it gets started. Already, a lot of them have been commenting on the BB23 cast.

That includes Janelle Pierzina picking who she wants to be the first HOH.

Video of @CBSBigBrother releasing the cast the last two years before they actually move in. #BB23 pic.twitter.com/JMQgfp5C1A — RealityBBQ #BB23 (@rbbq) July 4, 2021

Big Brother 23 debuts July 7 on CBS.