Big Brother 23 spoilers: A cast member getting replaced

Big Brother 23 spoilers are popping up online about a member of the new cast getting replaced. That is the report coming from a fansite that has some inside information on what is transpiring.

The full BB23 cast was just released this past week, giving fans a look at who is going to be playing the game this summer.

There was already a replacement of one person while the quarantine was taking place, with Christian Birkenberger moving from an alternate spot to a primary cast member.

It looks like the show is going to tap one of its other alternates to join the show as well. This is why extra people are put into sequester before the season gets started, just in case there is a problem that leads to replacing someone on the cast.

This is definitely a huge deal, as it is going to shake up how things are presented and force the producers to make an official announcement very soon if the fansite is 100 percent correct in its assessment.

Big Brother 23 spoilers from Hamsterwatch

“There’s going to be another casting swap.. I can’t say who’s out or why yet, info for their replacement will follow later today or tomorrow #bb23,” reads a new Twitter post from fansite Hamsterwatch.

This is a very reputable fan site that often posts information on social media about upcoming seasons, so we are putting a lot of trust in this revelation.

But, at the same time, it has not yet been confirmed by CBS, so we need to urge our readers to take everything with a grain of salt until we have more information.

There are also some rumors popping up on social media about who the person getting removed from the BB23 cast might be, but we aren’t going to post those names until we have some more specifics to go along with the story.

One of the strong rumors is that it is a male who is being replaced.

As it stands, it looks like we could find out more information on the night of July 4 or on Monday, July 5, if the producers want to wait until the weekend is over to go into detail about the casting change.

Big Brother summer 2021 season about to begin

The season premiere for this summer airs on Wednesday, July 7. That’s not a long time to start advertising a new person or to adjust everything so that the show is ready to go on Day 1.

The process to select the first BB23 Head of Household is going to be an intense one, so make sure you don’t miss a single moment of the 90-minute premiere episode.

Below is an image that host Julie Chen Moonves shared of the 16 people who were announced, but it looks like one of them has been replaced.

CBS and the show will likely release a new image once these Big Brother 23 spoilers have been officially confirmed.

Update: We now know who has left Big Brother 23.

Big Brother 23 debuts July 7 on CBS.