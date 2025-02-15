Who got Banished from The Traitors this week?

Another player got Banished from The Traitors 3 this week.

It was a tense Roundtable for the 10 remaining players on the show.

Earlier in the night, the Traitors had also Murdered one of the players.

Carolyn Wiger and Danielle Reyes Murdered Chrishell Stause from Selling Sunset.

They felt Chrishell was too strong in the house and would never get Banished.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

As a reminder, Carolyn and Danielle were alone after Boston Rob Mariano was Banished in the previous episode. The Survivor legend went out in 12th place.

Who got Banished this week on The Traitors 3?

The Traitors 3, Episode 8 aired on Thursday, February 13.

A Roundtable occurred late in the episode, soon after Tom Sandoval helped the team add $20,000 to the prize pool.

There were no real targets as the Roundtable began. So much energy was spent getting out Wes Bergmann, Derrick Levasseur, and Rob that the players were lost on who to eliminate next.

Several players wanted to revisit the coffins from earlier in the season. There had been suspicions that at least one Traitor had placed themselves in a coffin to appear innocent.

Jeremy Collins from Survivor, Nikki Garcia from Total Divas, and Ciara Miller from Summer House were in the coffins.

Jeremy was Murdered in Episode 4, and Nikki was Banished in Episode 5. This put many eyes on Ciara during the latest Roundtable.

Ciara pushed hard to defend herself but couldn’t provide a good target to distract the group.

Ciara Miller was Banished on a 9-1 vote. Her vote was for Britney Haynes of Big Brother, meaning the rest of the castle was against her.

Since Ciara was not a Traitor, the game will get messy again. First up, the two Traitors get to Murder another player. Or Danielle and Carolyn can recruit a third Traitor and skip the Murder.

We will find out next time whether or not the women could agree on someone to lure into the turret with them. Stay tuned!

Below is a video of Ciara reacting to her time on The Traitors. She was upset with how Danielle played the game.

More reality TV news

Big Brother is taking over The Amazing Race. The new season will feature Big Brother alums on each racing team.

Jeff Probst is getting ideas about Survivor 50 from fans. The Survivor host spoke about how often he gets hit up with suggestions about the new season.

Here’s the Survivor 48 cast list. Everyone in the new season is new to the show.

Previous episodes of The Traitors 3 are streaming on Peacock.

The Traitors 3 airs Thursday at 9/8c on Peacock.