While Kourtney Kardashian was getting married, Scott Disick hit the strip club

As viewers watch the new reality show following the Kardashian-Jenner family unfold, one key point is Kourtney’s strained relationship with her ex, Scott Disick. Recent episodes have shown Scott having emotional outbursts over not being involved in his ex-girlfriend’s life anymore.

Kourtney has been adamant that the only reason she and Scott need to talk is when it comes to their kids, but her sisters keep pushing her to try to make some sort of amends with her ex. During the filming of the show and now, Kourtney was more focused on her relationship with Travis Barker.

Viewers got to see Travis’s proposal to Kourtney, and now the two are officially wed, but Scott Disick was nowhere near the wedding. It doesn’t look like he was invited to the wedding after all.

Scott Disick spotted at strip club while Kourtney Kardashian held wedding ceremony

Whether he’s actually finally moving on from his ex or if he’s just distracting himself, Scott knows how to at least try to take his mind off things.

TMZ reports that while Kourtney was marrying Travis, Scott was busying himself at a strip club in New York City where Pusha T was set to perform.

Scott reportedly arrived around 2:30 in the morning on Monday and went right to VIP. Sources say he only interacted with the people he came with and wasn’t seen with any of the dancers, but he talked to one woman most of the night.

Scott only made his appearance at the club for about an hour before taking off, and he arrived too late to see Pusha T’s performance. Cell phone footage shows Scott almost consistently with a beer in one hand and a cigarette in the other— perhaps it was just for some late-night relaxation, or maybe he was trying to relieve the stress of knowing his ex was getting married.

Scott Disick feels snubbed by entire Kardashian family

Throughout The Kardashians Season 1, Scott has been upset about not being involved in the Kardashian-Jenner family’s affairs anymore.

A lot of the family has sympathy for him as they know they’re the only family Scott has, but it largely seems like Scott has just not completely moved on from Kourtney despite the fact that their relationship has been over for several years.

Viewers have seen Scott make snide comments about being left out to Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian and watched Scott argue with Kendall about not being invited to her birthday party.

Even Kris admitted that Scott tends to be a little manipulative at times when he doesn’t get his way, and viewers are seeing all of it play out this season.

In Kourtney’s own words, “Let’s just not hate on a girl who finally knows what she deserves.”

The Kardashians airs every Thursday on Hulu.