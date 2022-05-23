Kourtney Kardashian explains that Virgin Mary wedding veil at Dolce & Gabbana wedding

Kourtney Kardashian explains the symbolism behind her Virgin Mary wedding veil. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

As Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker celebrate their wedding tour, Kourtney has had a different dress for each event. However, her dresses have paid homage to the Virgin Mary, with her face featured on the designs.

Kourtney’s dresses were designed by Dolce & Gabbana to mimic lingerie styles with her own custom requests. Her black mini dress featured Mary’s face right in the center, but that isn’t the look that stole the show.

She and Travis had what looks to be their last ceremony this weekend, complete with family appearances. Kourtney’s dress was a corset-style minidress with a sheer skirt. She paired the dress with long sheer gloves and a pair of heels, but her dress wasn’t the only piece garnering attention.

Kourtney’s wedding veil was larger than life and trailed several feet wide behind her. It featured a large embroidered image of the Virgin Mary as well as Mediterranean flowers and a simple message: “Family, Loyalty, Respect.”

Kourtney explained her dress just hours after the ceremony, revealing that the design honors her husband.

Kourtney Kardashian’s Virgin Mary veil matches Travis Barker’s tattoo

Kourtney revealed to Vogue that the Virgin Mary is based on one of Travis’s tattoos. The tattoo in question is reportedly on the top of his head, and he got the tattoo when he was just a teen.

In 2015, he told Vice, “Well, I got the Virgin Mary tattooed on my foreman when I was 18, 19, and I was brought up Catholic.” Although Travis doesn’t try to make other people follow his religion, he considers himself to be blessed and still believes.

“I definitely pray; I believe in God. I definitely think I was blessed, and I’m here for a reason after being the only survivor of a plane crash. So I’m not at church every day, and I’m not pushing religion on people. But I believe in God, and I pray, and my kids pray,” he revealed.

As far as Kourtney’s veil, many photos didn’t capture the intricate piece’s full essence, but fortunately, Kim managed to snap a photo featuring almost the entire veil in all its glory.

Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Other photos reveal more religious symbols throughout the wedding ceremony, often featuring the Virgin Mary.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding full of religious icons

A Virgin Mary statue watched over Kourtney and Travis exchanging their third set of wedding vows at the altar. Kylie Jenner shared a photo on her Instagram Stories showing the wedding programs she received for herself and her daughter Stormi, which featured a sacred heart in the middle of the front page.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Us magazine reports that Khloe Kardashian was seen wearing an angelic-looking headpiece with her dress before changing into a crown for the wedding reception. Kim Kardashian wore a dress that was embellished with a large gold and emerald cross.

Each member of the Kardashian-Jenner family was decked out in Dolce & Gabbana the entire weekend. Aside from designing the outfits, Kourtney and Travis were also married at a home on the estate of Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana.

Kourtney’s three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, were all at the ceremony, as well as Travis’s children, Landon, Alabama, and Atiana. Scott Disick was not present.

The Kardashians airs every Thursday on Hulu.