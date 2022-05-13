Kendall Jenner and Scott Disick have a heated argument, Kendall storms off

Kendall Jenner argue with Scott Disick. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Kendall Jenner had a few viral moments from the latest episode of The Kardashians.

Kendall awkwardly cut a cucumber that left fans wondering if she had ever cut a vegetable before. She also got into a big fight with her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s baby daddy Scott Disick.

Scott felt upset that he wasn’t included in the activities of the KarJenner clan. Kendall tried to express her point, but she ultimately stormed off after the exchange.

The debate between Kendall and Scott left fans primarily on Kendall’s side as viewers thought he was too needy.

Kendall Jenner and Scott Disick fight on camera

Kendall Jenner and Scott Disick got into a fight on the latest episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians.

Kris Jenner sat by as the two heatedly discussed Scott Disick’s absence at Kendall’s birthday dinner. Kendall, while eating crackers, tried to explain to Scott that her birthday dinner was “intimate.” Kendall said of her birthday get-together, “I didn’t really invite anyone,” and she continued, “Literally only Kourtney and Travis came.”

Scott interrupted Kendall and said, “Never in a million years would Kendall not invite me to a birthday party.”

Kendall said that she always thought about Scott’s feelings. Scott said that he heard she defended him, but then she didn’t invite him to her birthday.

Scott continued to interrupt an increasingly frustrated Kendall.

Kendall threw her napkin and exclaimed, “I’m out. This is so f*****g ridiculous. You won’t let me speak, Scott!”

A Twitter user posted the exchange and blamed Kim and Khloe Kardashian for Scott’s entitlement. The user wrote, “Scott feels this entitled cause for years Kim and Khloe have been making Kourtney uncomfortable by inviting him everywhere and telling her to suck up how bad he treated her cause he’s a part of the family. Kendall is the first one to put her actual [sister’s] feelings first.”

Kendall Jenner battled a cucumber on The Kardashians

In a more lighthearted moment, Kendall Jenner struggled with a cucumber on The Kardashians. The unintentionally funny moment was captured by Hulu cameras as they filmed the new KarJenner creation.

The model went to momager Kris Jenner’s house and wanted to prepare herself a snack. Kendall got her hands on a cucumber, but she seemed to have trouble slicing it.

Kris looked on as Kendall awkwardly stretched out her hands and tried to cut the cucumber. Kris asked if Kendall needed the assistance of a chef, but Kendall declined. In a confessional, Kendall admitted that she struggled to chop vegetables.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.