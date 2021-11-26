Which Duggar siblings attended Thanksgiving at the big house?

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar hosted Thanksgiving 2021 at the big house. Pic credit: TLC

The Duggar family hosted Thanksgiving at the big house, and they had quite the turnout.

Ahead of the big day, the family showed photos of the prep. Several of the younger Duggar siblings helped, and some of the older unmarried boys were along for the ride.

Michelle Duggar was called out for not helping in the kitchen, so the Thanksgiving photos shared by the family made sure to include her standing in front of what appeared to be an Instapot.

So, which of the Duggar siblings spent Thanksgiving with the family?

Here’s what we know based on the photos shared.

Who showed up for the Duggar Thanksgiving?

Obviously, all of the younger Duggar siblings were in attendance. Counting On fans saw Johannah, Josie, and Jordyn helping with the Thanksgiving Eve prep.

Jason and Jedidiah Duggar were also featured in the Thanksgiving photos. Jana Duggar was also a part of cooking, and she posed for a photo with some of her siblings and in-laws.

Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey were in town as well. They popped up in the photos, with Justin appearing to deep fry the turkey.

Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell showed up, which was surprising given they haven’t been very involved in the Duggar things since Josh Duggar’s April arrest.

Who didn’t show up to the Duggar Thanksgiving?

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo did not go to Arkansas for the Thanksgiving holiday. They spent time together, and they appear to enjoy living in California.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard didn’t attend the big Duggar Thanksgiving. They have been estranged from the family for years now. Neither Jill nor Derick are welcome at the big house without permission.

Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald spent time with his parents for the holiday. She shared photos of the kids with his mom baking and enjoying time together. This was surprising as Jessa usually is the one married Duggar sibling who shows up for her parents and entire family.

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth chose to head to Texas and spend Thanksgiving with his family. They left earlier this week, and she documented her travels with the kids and the adventures they’ve had while in Texas.

Josh and Anna Duggar weren’t at the big house this year either. He is currently living at the Reber house while awaiting trial for the two child pornography charges he was arrested on in April. He is not allowed around minor children unless they are his own, including several of his underage siblings.

All in all, it appears the Duggar family enjoyed their holiday, even if all wasn’t spent under one roof.