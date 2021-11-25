Duggar Thanksgiving: Michelle Duggar slammed for kids cooking, Counting On fan says she ‘supervised’

Michelle Duggar was called out for “supervising” the Duggar siblings’ Thanksgiving prep. Pic credit: TLC

It’s Thanksgiving, and the Duggars started their prep the night before.

They are preparing for a massive gathering at the big house, with family and friends attending the meal.

In the photos shared to the Duggar family Instagram, some Duggar siblings were prepping for what was to come.

Jeremiah Duggar was pictured with Tyler Hutchins as they worked together, Johannah and Josie posed together, Claire Spivey was working with the turkey, and Jordyn was busy helping out as well.

Counting On fans shade Michelle Duggar

The collage of photos was captioned, “Today it was all hands on deck preparing for our Thanksgiving meal tomorrow! We have some staples that we make every year, like our favorite homemade rolls! (link in bio!) Anyone else doing lots of food prep today? 🥧🦃 Can’t wait to try everything tomorrow with friends and family! Happy Thanksgiving! 🍁🤗”

Interestingly enough, Counting On fans were quick to call out Michelle Duggar for not being pictured among those helping prep for Thanksgiving. It should also be noted, though, that Jana Duggar wasn’t in the photos either.

One follower wrote, “All the kids cooking but no Michelle!!”

Another chimed in, writing, “I bet Michelle ‘supervised'”

Which Duggar siblings are spending Thanksgiving at the big house?

Thanksgiving at the big house will look a little different this year.

Josh and Anna Duggar won’t be present for the celebration as he is living with the Rebers at their home while he awaits trial on two counts of child pornography charges. He isn’t allowed to be around any children that aren’t his biologically, which includes his siblings and nieces and nephews.

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth are in Texas celebrating the Thanksgiving holiday. They left earlier this week and have been documenting their time with family on social media.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard will be doing Thanksgiving without the Duggars. They haven’t attended an event at the big house in years.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo appear to be staying in California for the holiday. There’s been no announcement, but if they haven’t made their way back to Arkansas yet, it isn’t likely they will be there.

All of the younger Duggar siblings will be attending the family gathering without question. Jana Duggar will be present, with Jeremiah Duggar also likely to be there. Since Claire Spivey was in the prep photos, she and Justin Duggar are in town for the holiday. Jason Duggar was in the pictures as well, but he was in the background.

Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald will likely be at the big house too.

Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson are iffy, and Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell may stop by. It is unclear where the Duggar brothers stand with the family.

Despite the family being all over, the Duggars will have quite the feast at the big house.