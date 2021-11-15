Counting On fans relish over how ‘beautiful’ Johannah Duggar is, say she is a mix of her sisters

Counting On fans think Johannah Duggar is “beautiful.” Pic credit: TLC

The Duggar children are growing up, and Johannah Duggar is getting noticed.

She is part of the younger group of children.

Johannah was in the care of her older siblings a lot, and with that, she has a very close bond with her older sisters and brothers.

Over the weekend, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar shared updated family photos as they waited to eat at a local Cracker Barrell after church.

Counting On fans gush over ‘beautiful’ Johannah Duggar

The comment section of the latest Instagram photos was filled with remarks about how the fans miss the family, how grown up the kids look, and whether the Duggars were returning to TV.

With a caption like, “Happy Sunday! Playing checkers and enjoying a beautiful day here in Northwest Arkansas while we wait for a table at @crackerbarrel after church! 🍂 This is the day which the LORD hath made; we will rejoice and be glad in it (Psalm 118:24),” it got a lot of engagement.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

Johannah Duggar garnered the most attention, though. Duggar fans gushed over how grown-up the 16-year-old looks.

One follower wrote, “Johanna is absolutely beautiful ❤️ but all the girls are and the guys are very handsome.”

Another chimed in, “Johannah is becoming a mixture of all the girls. Not only Joy but Jana and Jessa too”

Pic credit: @duggarfam/Instagram

When will Johannah Duggar court?

It’s been a while since a Duggar daughter has been in a courtship. Jana Duggar remains single in her 30s, and Johannah Duggar is just 16.

While Justin Duggar was courting as a teenager under 18, it is unlikely that Jim Bob Duggar would allow one of his daughters to court without being an adult. There have been rumors she was interested in someone, but that fizzled out.

Joy-Anna Duggar was the last Duggar sister to tie the knot, and since then, it has been the Duggar brothers who have gotten married. Most recently, Jedidiah Duggar to Katelyn Nakatsu and Justin Duggar to Claire Spivey.

At this point, it will likely be at least two years before anyone can court Johannah Duggar. She is growing up and looks to be a mix between her sisters. Resembling Jana and Jessa, Johannah has a standout beauty. She is the oldest girl from the second set of Duggar siblings, with Jennifer, Jordyn, and Josie all being younger.