When is The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion? That’s the question on RHOP fans’ minds as the Season 9 reunion has been pushed back.

Last week, the Season 9 finale aired, which means the reunion should have been up next.

However, Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Dr. Wendy Osefo, Mia Thornton, Stacey Rusch, Keiarna Stewart, and Karen Huger are nowhere to be found on Bravo airwaves tonight.

Instead, the network aired a Below Deck Season 6 marathon with the premiere of Below Deck Down Under Season 3.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills also made the schedule, but no RHOP.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

There’s a very good reason for that and why The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion was delayed.

When is the RHOP reunion?

The reason the highly anticipated reunion for RHOP isn’t airing is simple. Super Bowl LIX is airing with the Kanas City Chiefs facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Bravo knows better than to air a new episode of any show, much less a reunion up against the Super Bowl.

The good news is The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion kicks off next week on Sunday, February 16 at 8/7c.

There will be three parts to the RHOP Season 9 reunion. Part 2 will air on February 23, and the final part on Sunday, March 3.

The sneak peek for the reunion reveals it will be so good. Karen’s video call sets off a chain of reactions, as does a bombshell Dr. Wendy Osefo drops that seems to be about newbie Stacey Rusch.

We know the trailer was just a glimpse of what’s to come on the three-part reunion, and we can’t wait for it to begin.

Andy Cohen and Gizelle Bryant weigh in on The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 9 reunion

During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live last week, Gizelle and Andy dished about the reunion – taped at the beginning of January.

They both agreed the reunion was a “doozy,” while Andy added it was “something.”

Gizelle added, “It was amazing. I had a good old time.”

Andy promised he and Gizelle were on the edge of their seats with all the commotion. Gizelle admitted she kind of just sat back and watched the chaos unfold.

One thing is for sure. RHOP fans won’t be disappointed with the three-part Season 9 reunion.

With so many Real Housewives franchises wrapping up, fans wonder what to expect from the rest of the year. You can check out the Real Housewives 2025 schedule here.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.