Kate Chastain teases ‘2025 cameos’ after RHOP appearance earns her ‘Reality TV Icon’ title

The Real Housewives of Potomac had a Bravo crossover fans never saw coming, but we’re so here for.

Below Deck legend Kate Chastain popped up at Ashley Darby’s drag show event.

Kate had the time of her life being the biggest cheerleader for her friend.

The Instagram account @therealhousematesofnewyork shared a post of Kate on RHOP declaring a petition to have Kate on all the shows is needed immediately.

“Bravo needs her. And we need her,” read the caption.

The Below Deck alum used that post to share exciting news with her fans.

Kate Chastain teases ‘2025 cameos’ after her RHOP appearance

Following the RHOP episode, social media was on fire with Kate’s surprise appearance on RHOP.

Kate took to Instagram Stories to share a post about her guest stint and some exciting news for 2025.

“My 2025 cameos Bingo Card so far,” read her message, which included RHOP and Traitors S3 with checkmarks by them.

Kate reveals more reality TV appearances in 2025. Pic credit: @kate_chastain/Instagram

Kate spilled a little secret that she will pop up on The Traitors Season 3. This is big news for Kate as she returns to the Scottish Highlands.

That’s not all, either. Word on the street is that Kate also recently filmed for The Real Housewives of Miami.

“Yes. She’s also coming out in this new season of The Real Housewives of Miami 🦩. It’s the Christmas luncheon 🎄, which is close to the end of the season,” read a comment on the @therealhousematesofnewyork IG Post.

There was even a suggestion that after RHOM and RHOP Kate should appear on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City next.

Kate rumors were addressed. Pic credit: @therealhousematesofnewyork/Instagram

Kate Chastain called ‘Reality TV Icon’ after RHOP appearance

Below Deck fans have known that Kate is reality TV royalty for years. Several fans weighed in on Kate being a legend in the reality TV world following her guest stint on RHOP.

“‘Ashley and Gizelle’s friends’ ?!? It should read ‘Reality TV Icon,'” wrote one Kate fan.

Another is always here for Kate, popping up on the small screen.

“Kate is my all time favorite Bravolebrity ever and I better keep seeing her pop up on shows all over the network!” posted a fan, while a different one wrote, “100%.”

Kate has many fans cheering her on. Pic credit: @therealhousematesofnewyork/Instagram

Kate Chastain has put Below Deck in her rearview, but she remains a huge part of the Bravo family.

What’s next for Kate is a stint on The Traitors Season 3. The former yachtie didn’t spill any details, so make sure you are tuning in to see Kate make another return to the castle.

Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo. The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.