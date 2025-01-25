Sketch team roasts Tom Sandoval’s gameplay on The Traitors 3: ‘Tom’s too dumb to be a Traitor’

A new season of The Traitors features many folks from the Bravo network.

One such cast member is Tom Sandoval from Vanderpump Rules.

Tom is trying to win part of a $250,000 prize pool and is battling many other reality TV stars.

Early on, Tom had a strong possible alliance with a group of Bravo ladies, but Real Housewives have become targets of the other players.

Dorinda Medley from The Real Housewives of New York City, Chanel Ayan from The Real Housewives of Dubai, and Robyn Dixon from The Real Housewives of Potomac have already been eliminated.

Dolores Catania from The Real Housewives of New Jersey and Ciara Miller from Summer House remain. But their numbers are dwindling.

Tom’s gameplay hasn’t been the best, but he has survived the first five episodes, and he has outlasted the eight people who were Murdered or Banished.

A sketch team pokes fun at Tom Sandoval’s gameplay on The Traitors 3

Comedic internet duo Taylor Graysen Owen and James Mitchell Neal love doing skits on social media, and they recorded a new one about The Traitors 3.

Taylor plays Gabby Windey from The Bachelor 26, and James plays Tom from Vanderpump Rules in the new skit.

“Traitors: Tom Sandoval and Gabby deleted scene at breakfast,” reads the text over the video.

“Yeah no maybe he’s like rully onto something…,” Taylor captioned the video.

In the skit, Tom is portrayed as having no idea what is happening in the Scottish castle.

Tom suggests that The Traitors host Alan Cumming could be a Traitor. He shares that Alan would be the “perfect suspect” because nobody would think the host was a Traitor.

He then asks Gabby about his portrait and if he looks good in it, and reveals he will ask Alan about replacing it.

“Well, Tom’s too dumb to be a Traitor,” Gabby says to the person sitting with her.

For anyone watching this season of The Traitors, the video is an amusing addition between the release of new episodes.

Previous episodes of The Traitors are streaming on Peacock. That includes the first two seasons of the reality competition show.

The Traitors 3 airs Thursday at 9/8c on Peacock.