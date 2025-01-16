Tony Vlachos predicts Carolyn Wiger wins The Traitors 3: ‘She’s a genius’

Tony Vlachos was the fourth person eliminated from The Traitors 3, and he was shocked to learn that Carolyn Wiger was a Traitor.

The first four traitors were Carolyn from Survivor, Boston Rob Mariano from Survivor, Danielle Reyes from Big Brother, and Bob the Drag Queen from RuPaul’s Drag Race.

When things got messy at the Episode 3 Roundtable, Rob shifted the target from Bob to Tony, tossing his fellow Survivor alum to the wolves.

Tony won Survivor twice by being in tune with what was happening around him, but he let his guard down in the Scottish Highlands.

It was equally shocking that the other Survivor alums worked so quickly to get Tony out, but maybe they feared what he could do if he found some power.

Tony’s game is over, and he spoke about why Carolyn could win The Traitors 3.

Tony Vlachos compliments Carolyn Wiger’s gameplay on The Traitors 3

Below is a video from when Tony was eliminated from the game and learned who the Traitors were in Season 3. He was shocked that Carolyn had been working behind the scenes.

“Wow! That is crazy,” Tony stated when he learned Carolyn was a Traitor.

“I would have never, ever, ever, EVER guessed Carolyn would be a Traitor and nobody in that castle right now will think that. She’s a genius,” Tony added.

So far, the editing has indicated that nobody is suspicious of Carolyn, and Tony’s comments confirm that sentiment.

“I thought it was just her being reckless, not knowing what was going on, just telling the truth because she can’t hide the truth. I underestimated her and I judged the book by its cover. And that’s why I’m sitting here right now,” he elaborated.

“I’m so proud of her. Carolyn is going to win this game,” Tony concluded.

Will Carolyn become the winner of The Traitors 3? Keep tuning in on Thursday nights to find out and leave us a comment below!

Previous episodes of The Traitors are streaming on Peacock. That includes the first two seasons of The Traitors US.

The Traitors 3 airs Thursday at 9/8c on Peacock.