Real Housewvies 2025 schedule: Here’s all the show returning and when

The Real Housewives 2025 schedule has fans talking as two franchises wrap up, and the future of two franchises remain up in the air.

Bravo will soon have only two Real Housewives shows on its airwaves.

The Real Housewives of New York City wrapped up Season 15 with the second part of the reunion.

Meanwhile, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 5 will end with the reunion’s third part this week.

That leaves only The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 9 and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 airing.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

All of this has fans wondering about the Real Housewives schedule for 2025.

Here’s what we know.

The Real Housewives 2025 schedule

The RHOP Season 9 finale aired on Sunday, February 2, but part one of the reunion won’t air until Sunday, February 16. The break is because the Super Bowl airs on Sunday, February 9.

The long-awaited return of The Real Housewives of Atlanta happens on Sunday, March 9, with the premiere of Season 16. It will be perfect timing, too, as RHOP wraps up, having RHOA back gives Real Housewives their Sunday night fix.

RHOBH Season 14 will continue well into the spring. The finale should be in late March, and the reunion will take place in April.

So, what’s after that?

Well, The Real Housewives of Miami Season 7 reportedly wrapped filming during the Christmas season at the end of last year. RHOM will likely return after RHOBH ends in late spring or early summer.

Filming for Season 19 of The Real Housewives of Orange County just began, pushing the usual summer premiere date back. RHOC won’t return to Bravo until early fall.

Since RHOSLC and RHONY just wrapped, we are waiting for news on their upcoming seasons.

In the past, RHOSLC began filming for the next season pretty soon after the season ended. There’s no reason to believe that won’t happen again with the show returning for Season 6 in the fall.

A casting call for RHONY just went out, so we could be waiting longer for it to return. It’s a safe bet that we won’t see Season 16 until 2026.

RHOBH fans shouldn’t expect Season 15 until winter 2026 either. However, RHOP Season 10 will likely be back later this year.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is on pause. Despite the rumor mill running wild, Andy Cohen has admitted more than once that the powers that be are taking their time with the revamp.

RHONJ will definitely not be back until sometime in 2026.

The Real Housewives of Dubai was put on pause in November 2024. Andy said it wasn’t canceled, but there are no plans for Season 3.

Two new Bravo shows for Real Housewives fix

While Bravo may not be filled with Real Housewives shows in 2025, two shows are coming that are Real Housewives adjacent.

Love Hotel features Real Housewives stars looking for love on reality TV. The show features RHONY alum Luann de Lesseps, RHOC star Shannon Beador, and The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Gizelle Bryant and Ashley Darby.

Although a premiere hasn’t been released, Bravo just dropped a teaser revealing the new show will be coming soon.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Denise Richards will have her own show premiering in March. Bravo just released a trailer to tease the show, which will focus on Denise and her family.

Be sure to keep checking back with Monsters and Critics for all your Real Housewives news, including details on future seasons and premiere dates.

Which Real Housewives show are you looking forward to in 2025?