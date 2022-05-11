When does The Challenge: All Stars 3 air? Episode release date, time, and how to watch online

Darrell Taylor in The Challenge: All Stars 3 trailer. Pic credit: Paramount+

A collection of some of the best competitors ever to grace MTV’s The Challenge will return for a third season of the spinoff, The Challenge: All Stars, and the competition looks to be more intense than ever.

Host TJ Lavin has only invited finalists and former winners for the All Stars 3 season, including multi-time champs like Veronica Portillo, Wes Bergmann, Jordan Wiseley, and Mark Long.

Fans anxiously anticipate each episode, including the premiere, which will introduce the 24 OGs and set the stage for the cutthroat season ahead. Here are all the details on when, where, and how to watch The Challenge: All Stars 3 when it airs.

Who is in The Challenge: All Stars 3 cast?

The premise of The Challenge: All Stars spinoff is that it only features former cast members from MTV’s The Real World, Road Rules, or The Challenge: Fresh Meat shows. Season 3 will bring back several OGs from the first two seasons.

Darrell Taylor, Laterrian Wallace, Kendal Sheppard, Nehemiah Clark, Jonna Mannion, and Derrick Kosinski are all back for their third season. Jonna is one of the reigning All Stars 2 champions alongside MJ Garrett, who also returns.

Season 1’s champ Yes Duffy will also be back, along with other OGs from that first season, including KellyAnne Judd, Jemmye Carroll, Mark Long, and Syrus Yarbrough.

Returning from Season 2’s cast will be Brad Fiorenza, Tyler Duckworth, Melinda Collins, and Tina Bridges. Fans saw Brad and Melinda amongst finalists on All Stars 2.

There are also many “rookies” in the OG cast, as far as experience goes. First-time All Stars will include Cynthia Roberts, Roni Chance, Veronica Portillo, Kailah Casillas, Sylvia Elsrode, Nia Moore, Wes Bergmann, and Jordan Wiseley.

See more details about the All Stars 3 cast ahead of the show’s premiere episode.

When does The Challenge: All Stars 3 air?

The premiere episode of The Challenge: All Stars 3 is set for Wednesday, May 11, on Paramount Plus. Each episode is likely to be about 40 minutes to an hour long and features daily challenges, eliminations, and all of the other fun and drama fans love.

While an official release date isn’t listed anywhere, a likely bet is that each new episode will arrive on Paramount Plus at 3 a.m. Eastern Time (midnight Pacific Time).

A new episode of The Challenge: All Stars 3 will air every Wednesday around the same time on the streaming platform.

How to watch The Challenge: All Stars 3 online

To watch The Challenge spinoff, viewers will need a Paramount Plus account. A free trial subscription is available for new members. Otherwise, the service has several packages for a subscription.

The Essential Plan is $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year and features streaming with limited commercial interruptions. It doesn’t include viewers’ local live CBS stations but has NFL on CBS and UEFA Champions League via separate feeds.

The Premium Plan costs $9.99 a month or $99.99 per year and doesn’t have advertisements interrupting the viewing. It also includes viewers’ local live CBS stations, which will have commercials.

Anyone who has yet to subscribe to Paramount Plus can head to their official website and sign up for a one-week free trial of the service. Once the trial ends, customers will be billed for their monthly plan unless they cancel ahead of their trial ending.

The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.