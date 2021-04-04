What is Josh Seiter’s net worth and is he still dating Lizzie Kommes?

Josh Seiter’s net worth might surprise some of his critics. Pic credit: @josh_seiter_official/Instagram

Josh Seiter made his reality TV debut on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season of The Bachelorette. But most recently, he’s made waves for his love life.

After a whirlwind romance and quick break up with 90 Day Fiance’s Yolanda Leak, Josh quickly found a new partner in Love After Lockup’s Lizzie Kommes. Despite his explanation that Lizzie messaged him first, Josh hasn’t been able to escape his critics, who suggest that he’s not really looking for love but for clout, fame, and money.

But is that really the case? Monsters & Critics was able to get an exclusive look at Josh Seiter’s finances and can verify that, not only does he not earn his income from reality TV, but also that he does not need to.

Josh Seiter’s net worth

It’s already known that Josh has a law school degree, having graduated from IIT Chicago-Kent College of Law in 2013. While he doesn’t practice law, he has demonstrated clearly that he is very intelligent and uses his business acumen to make sure that his needs are taken care of.

Monsters & Critics took a look through Josh Seiter’s financials and can report that his income is generated from a mixture of OnlyFans revenue, stock, and cryptocurrency investments. All in all, he’s doing very well for himself and could easily disappear from the reality TV radar and still be just fine financially.

Net worth is the total of one’s assets minus their liabilities, which he has none. Combining all of Seiter’s assets, including his paid-in-full late model vehicle and the total of his investments, his current net worth in 2021 is over $600,000, which is twice as much as he was said to be worth in previous net income reports.

Is Josh still dating Lizzie Kommes?

When it comes to his love life, Josh Seiter has been very straightforward. He went Instagram official with Love After Lockup’s Lizzie Kommes just six weeks ago. And while many believe that he is intentionally jumping from one reality TV star to another, that doesn’t seem to be the case.

After all, it was Lizzie who reached out to Josh first, letting him know how she felt about his failed romance with Yolanda Leak. From there, he has said that they just hit it off and the rest is history.

Since that time, the two have spent time together in her home state of Wisconsin. Josh, being from Illinois, has explained that his relationship with Lizzie has been long-distance so far. And while that’s never easy, he did recently affirm to Monsters.& Critics that they are still going strong and very much enjoying each other’s company.