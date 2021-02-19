Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Videos 90 Day Fiance The Bachelor The Bachelorette Teen Mom Teen Mom 2 Big Brother Married at First Sight Sister Wives Below Deck RHOC RHOBH RHONY Love Island
News

Josh Seiter in a relationship with Love After Lockup’s Lizzie Kommes


Love After Lockup: Lizzie Kommes - Josh Seiter
Love After Lockup star Lizzie Kommes says she’s in a relationship with Josh Seiter. Pic credit: @lizzieloveafterlockup/@josh_seiter_official/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Yolanda Leak’s ex-boyfriend, Josh Seiter, has officially moved on from their failed romance. The Bachelorette alum proudly introduced his new ladylove on social media, who also happens to be a reality star.

Josh is currently dating Love After Lockup star Lizzie Kommes. The two appeared to be head over heels with each other as they make their romance Instagram official.

90 Day Fiance: Yolanda Leak’s ex-boyfriend Josh Seiter has a new girlfriend

It looks like Yolanda Leak is history for Josh Seiter as he moves on with a new lover. The former exotic dancer recently revealed that he’s back in the dating scene after his nasty split from the 90 Day Fiance alum.

Related Gallery
View More Pics

Josh took to Instagram and gushed about his new girlfriend, Love After Lockup star Lizzie Kommes. The tattooed hunk couldn’t help but express his admiration for the WEtv celeb, calling her “perfection.”

monsterscriticsreality

175 192

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

#90DayFiance's Kalani and Asuelu dish on the current state of their marriage after their rocky ...

View

Feb 17

2 0
Open
#90DayFiance's Kalani and Asuelu dish on the current state of their marriage after their rocky stint on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After. Find out details at link in the bio.⁠ (📸Pic credit: TLC)⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ #90dayfiancé #90dayfiancenews #90dayfiancememes #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90dayplan #90dayfiancetea #90dayfiance_tlc #90dayfiancefans #90dayfiancedrama #90dayfianceselfquarantined #90dayplan #90dayfiancewhatnow #90dayfiancepillowtalk #90dayfiancehappilyeverafter #90dayfiancetheotherway #90dayfiancenews #90dayfiancerecap #90daymemes #90dayfiancefans #90dayfiancefanatics @90dayfiancen #KalaniFaagata #AsueluPulaa⁠

#90DayFiance's Kalani and Asuelu dish on the current state of their marriage after their rocky stint on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After. Find out details at link in the bio.⁠
(📸Pic credit: TLC)⁠
.⁠
.⁠
.⁠
.⁠
.⁠
.⁠
#90dayfiancé #90dayfiancenews #90dayfiancememes #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90dayplan #90dayfiancetea #90dayfiance_tlc #90dayfiancefans #90dayfiancedrama #90dayfianceselfquarantined #90dayplan #90dayfiancewhatnow #90dayfiancepillowtalk #90dayfiancehappilyeverafter #90dayfiancetheotherway #90dayfiancenews #90dayfiancerecap #90daymemes #90dayfiancefans #90dayfiancefanatics @90dayfiancen #KalaniFaagata #AsueluPulaa⁠ ...

2 0

monsterscriticsreality

Comments Box SVG iconsUsed for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

#90DayFiance stars Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren were spotted with their baby girl! Details at link in ...

View

Feb 16

7 1
Open
#90DayFiance stars Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren were spotted with their baby girl! Details at link in the bio! 👶 (📸Pic credit: TLC) . . . . . #90Dayfiancé #90dayfiancenews #90dayfiancememes #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90dayplan #90dayfiancetea #90dayfiance_tlc #90dayfiancefans #90dayfiancedrama #90dayspoilers #yarajovi #90dayfianceselfquarantined #90dayplan #90dayfiancewhatnow #90dayfiancepillowtalk #90dayfiancehappilyeverafter #90dayfiancetheotherway #90dayfiancenews #90dayfiancerecap #90daymemes #90dayfiancefans #90dayfiancefanatics @90dayfiance

#90DayFiance stars Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren were spotted with their baby girl! Details at link in the bio! 👶
(📸Pic credit: TLC)
.
.
.
.
.
#90Dayfiancé #90dayfiancenews #90dayfiancememes #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90dayplan #90dayfiancetea #90dayfiance_tlc #90dayfiancefans #90dayfiancedrama #90dayspoilers #yarajovi #90dayfianceselfquarantined #90dayplan #90dayfiancewhatnow #90dayfiancepillowtalk #90dayfiancehappilyeverafter #90dayfiancetheotherway #90dayfiancenews #90dayfiancerecap #90daymemes #90dayfiancefans #90dayfiancefanatics @90dayfiance ...

7 1

monsterscriticsreality

Apparently #90Day’s David is still Lana’s boyfriend .... maybe. Our re-edited spoof.
...

View

Feb 16

3 0
Open
Apparently #90Day’s David is still Lana’s boyfriend .... maybe. Our re-edited spoof. 🤦🏼‍♀️ (Re-edited from @tlc) . . . . . #90Dayfiancé #90dayfiancenews #90dayfiancememes #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90dayplan #90dayfiancetea #90dayfiance_tlc #90dayfiancefans #90dayfiancedrama #davidandlana #90dayfianceselfquarantined #90dayplan #90dayfiancewhatnow #90dayfiancepillowtalk #90dayfiancehappilyeverafter #90dayfiancetheotherway #90dayfiancenews #90dayfiancerecap #90daymemes #90dayfiancefans #90dayfiancefanatics @90dayfiance @90_days_lol @90daygossip @morebiggy @angelaslastegg

Apparently #90Day’s David is still Lana’s boyfriend .... maybe. Our re-edited spoof.
🤦🏼‍♀️ (Re-edited from @tlc)
.
.
.
.
.
#90Dayfiancé #90dayfiancenews #90dayfiancememes #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90dayplan #90dayfiancetea #90dayfiance_tlc #90dayfiancefans #90dayfiancedrama #davidandlana #90dayfianceselfquarantined #90dayplan #90dayfiancewhatnow #90dayfiancepillowtalk #90dayfiancehappilyeverafter #90dayfiancetheotherway #90dayfiancenews #90dayfiancerecap #90daymemes #90dayfiancefans #90dayfiancefanatics @90dayfiance @90_days_lol @90daygossip @morebiggy @angelaslastegg ...

3 0

Apparently, Josh and Lizzie met online and instantly hit it off. The two both went through bad relationships recently but that doesn’t stop them from giving love another shot.

Allegedly, Lizzie and Josh have been chatting online and talking on the phone regularly. However, it doesn’t look like they already met in person. But with their relationship flourishing into something more, it’s likely that they will soon meet face to face.

Josh Seiter - Lizzie Kommes
Josh Seiter claims he’s in a relationship with Lizzie Kommes. Pic credit: @lizzieloveafterlockup/@josh_seiter_official/Instagram

Love After Lockup star Lizzie Kommes gushes at hunky Josh

Lizzie Kommes seems equally smitten with Josh Seiter. The Love After Lockup alum has nothing but good words to say about her “new bae” as she announced their romance on Instagram.

Lizzie shared a shirtless photo of Josh, confirming that they are an item. “I just wanted to say it’s official that I am [in] an amazing relationship with this guy @josh_seiter_official,” she captioned the post. “He makes me laugh he’s totally adorable and check out the hot bod. #happyagain #hottie #boyfriend #makesmesmile #sexy.”

Fans accuse Josh of clout chasing, Lizzie defends their love

But not everyone’s convinced that Josh Seiter is serious with Lizzie Kommes. Many were quick to express their doubts on the reality star, accusing him of chasing clout.

One commenter pointed out that he did the same thing with Yolanda Leak. Another one joked that Josh is “making his rounds” on reality tv cast members, adding that he’s only after fame.

Love After Lockup: Lizzie Kommes - Josh Seiter
Love After Lockup star Lizzie Kommes gets negative comments over her new romance with Josh Seiter. Pic credit: @lizzieloveafterlockup/Instagram

Some even accused the new couple of faking their romance for more publicity. However, Lizzie denied such claims, reiterating that their relationship is “real” and that she’s “happy.” The Love After Lockup star also assured her followers that Josh is not using her, adding that he “treats [her] golden.”

Love After Lockup is currently on hiatus on WEtv.

Latest posts by Estelle Miller (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x