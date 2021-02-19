Josh Seiter in a relationship with Love After Lockup’s Lizzie Kommes

Love After Lockup star Lizzie Kommes says she’s in a relationship with Josh Seiter. Pic credit: @lizzieloveafterlockup/@josh_seiter_official/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Yolanda Leak’s ex-boyfriend, Josh Seiter, has officially moved on from their failed romance. The Bachelorette alum proudly introduced his new ladylove on social media, who also happens to be a reality star.

Josh is currently dating Love After Lockup star Lizzie Kommes. The two appeared to be head over heels with each other as they make their romance Instagram official.

90 Day Fiance: Yolanda Leak’s ex-boyfriend Josh Seiter has a new girlfriend

It looks like Yolanda Leak is history for Josh Seiter as he moves on with a new lover. The former exotic dancer recently revealed that he’s back in the dating scene after his nasty split from the 90 Day Fiance alum.

Josh took to Instagram and gushed about his new girlfriend, Love After Lockup star Lizzie Kommes. The tattooed hunk couldn’t help but express his admiration for the WEtv celeb, calling her “perfection.”

Apparently, Josh and Lizzie met online and instantly hit it off. The two both went through bad relationships recently but that doesn’t stop them from giving love another shot.

Allegedly, Lizzie and Josh have been chatting online and talking on the phone regularly. However, it doesn’t look like they already met in person. But with their relationship flourishing into something more, it’s likely that they will soon meet face to face.

Love After Lockup star Lizzie Kommes gushes at hunky Josh

Lizzie Kommes seems equally smitten with Josh Seiter. The Love After Lockup alum has nothing but good words to say about her “new bae” as she announced their romance on Instagram.

Lizzie shared a shirtless photo of Josh, confirming that they are an item. “I just wanted to say it’s official that I am [in] an amazing relationship with this guy @josh_seiter_official,” she captioned the post. “He makes me laugh he’s totally adorable and check out the hot bod. #happyagain #hottie #boyfriend #makesmesmile #sexy.”

Fans accuse Josh of clout chasing, Lizzie defends their love

But not everyone’s convinced that Josh Seiter is serious with Lizzie Kommes. Many were quick to express their doubts on the reality star, accusing him of chasing clout.

One commenter pointed out that he did the same thing with Yolanda Leak. Another one joked that Josh is “making his rounds” on reality tv cast members, adding that he’s only after fame.

Some even accused the new couple of faking their romance for more publicity. However, Lizzie denied such claims, reiterating that their relationship is “real” and that she’s “happy.” The Love After Lockup star also assured her followers that Josh is not using her, adding that he “treats [her] golden.”

Love After Lockup is currently on hiatus on WEtv.