Former Bachelorette star Josh Seiter first stepped onto our radar when he started a relationship with 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Yolanda Leak.

The two met in her hometown of Las Vegas and despite the 20 year age gap, Josh explained that he and Yolanda were “on the same wavelength.”

Although most were convinced it was a “showmance“, he tattooed her name on his body to prove their relationship was real.

While that relationship quickly fizzled out, he’s trying to stay in the spotlight by shooting at his shot at another 90 Day Fiance star – Avery Warner.

He called Yolanda’s fellow cast member a ‘goddess’

On his story on Instagram, he posted a selfie of the 32-year-old mother with the caption “goddess.”

Following the selfie of a pink-haired Avery came a photo with the words, “Sometimes a dark storm helps a new flower bloom in your life.”

Fans first met Avery on Before the 90 Days when she traveled to Australia to meet her relationship coach boyfriend Ash Naeck.

After the couple realized their relationship wouldn’t work, the two separated and had a bad falling out displayed on the season’s Tell All.

Avery has yet to publicly acknowledge Josh, and fans are convinced this is his attempt at staying in the spotlight.

His relationship with Yolanda didn’t end well

There was speculation that Yolanda and Josh were engaged but it didn’t last long before the news of their separation.

He made sure that the world knew exactly why the relationship did not work. Apart from allegedly asking him for money to pay her bills, he claimed she had a live-in boyfriend that was helping her scam him.

If the quote he posted previously wasn’t clear, one of his next posts continued to throw shade at Yolanda.

With the caption “Yeah…I upgraded” it’s obvious who he’s talking about.

However, it hasn’t phased Yolanda as she’s staying single and focusing on herself for now.

In a recent post, she wrote, “Ohhhhhh……BUT UNTIL THE RIGHT “SINGLE” MAN COMES ALONG!!!😉😉😉 I’ll DEFINITELY BE HERE WAITING ON HIM WITH OPEN ARMS 💋💋💋”

Fans showered her comments with encouraging messages on her new outlook on life.

Do you think Avery is into Josh or is he just kidding himself?

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.