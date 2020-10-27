Yolanda Leak and Bachelorette alum Josh Seiter are engaged! 90 Day Fiance star reposts proposal announcement

Yolanda Leak is a busy woman. Just a couple of weeks ago, fans were trying to figure out who the mystery man she went on a date was. She was recently spotted in her hometown of Las Vegas on a date with someone who wasn’t her rumoured boyfriend.

Her previous relationship of 30 years left her rusty when it came to dating but that has changed dramatically since appearing on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

While Yolanda said she was dating and “keeping her options open,” it has just been released that Ms. Yolanda is officially an engaged woman.

Yolanda and her rumored boyfriend Bachelorette alum Josh Seiter have come to social media to announce their engagement.

Yolanda and Josh are moving forward

Getting back with Josh means re-visiting the question of children. Josh has been vocal on Instagram about wanting to have children with Yolanda.

While he does respect people who go through the adoption process, he said he can’t wait to start a big family with the person he loves.

Some viewers have raised concern about Josh’s recent comments about wanting kids with Yolanda. They have called Josh out for being “selfish,” considering Yolanda is not only 52 years old but also because she already has grown children of her own.

However, this hasn’t stopped Josh from sharing his love with the world and posting the announcement on Instagram.

It’s safe to say she’s excited

View this post on Instagram Ayyyyyeeee!!! 💯💯❤️❤️🥂🥂🥂 A post shared by Yolanda 90DayFiance🌸 (@yolanda_90dayfiance) on Oct 26, 2020 at 12:34pm PDT

Yolanda left to Instagram to confirm Josh’s engagement announcement with her fans. The announcement stated, “To everyone who has messaged me over the last couple weeks, yes me and Yolanda are together, and yes..we are officially engaged.”

Although fans aren’t so sure if this is ‘showmance’ will last, they offered their congratulations in her comments.

One user wrote, “Do you😘 if it makes you happy I’m happy for you. Congratulations 🎉🎉.” If there’s anything Yolanda does in life, it’s what makes her happy.

Yolanda replied back to most fans with heart and lips emojis, so it’s safe to say the 90 Day Fiance star is happy.

While most fans have their doubts about this couple, Josh has bought an engagement ring for his new bride.

Do you think this couple will make it walking down the aisle?