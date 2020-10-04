Yolanda Leak’s new man has babies on the brain – Wants to start a family with the 90 Day Fiance star

Who can forget about Yolanda Leak from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and her English boyfriend ‘Williams’?

While she got catfished on the hit TLC show, according to Yolanda her love life off the screen is flourishing. On B90 Strikes Back!, viewers watched Yolanda get help from her daughter with her online dating profile.

Looks like something worked because she recently found love with another star from the reality tv world, Bachelorette alum Josh Seiter.

Reality TV love story

Yolanda was serious when she said she wouldn’t date a man without muscles. Her new man Josh Seither definitely has them.

The two met while walking down the strip in her hometown of Las Vegas. Both Josh and Yolanda aren’t shy about flaunting their love over social media – having viewers wondering if this is just one huge publicity stunt.

These two don’t have a great track record as Josh has already admitted to going on The Bachelorette for publicity and Yolanda might’ve fabricated her story with Williams to promote her book.

Although there is a 20 year age gap between them – the two have gotten engaged and are already looking to expand their family.

Adoption isn’t an option

Apparently, Josh had been receiving a lot of questions regarding the future of his family. He took to Instagram to address the matter.

He respects people who choose the adoption route, but he explained, “I want my own biological kids. And I can’t wait to start a big family of our own with the person I love!”

Viewers are calling Yolanda’s new man selfish as a pregnancy at Yolanda’s age can lead to severe health risks and birth defects. Not to mention – Yolanda already has her own family of her own.

Yolanda is well into her 50s and although he has said “I don’t actively think about her age, I just see her for her,” he needs to because it could have some serious complications.

Fans aren’t convinced as Josh is pushing his merchandise more than ever.

Yolanda is used to online hate and doesn’t let that get in that in her way when it comes to love. She continues to post her man with heart emojis all over her Instagram.