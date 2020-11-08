Josh Seiter doubles down on Yolanda Leak engagement, gets her name tattooed on his arm

It seems that Josh Seiter is determined to prove his love for Yolanda Leak.

The Bachelorette alum has struggled to get the world to take their relationship seriously, even after their recent engagement announcement. And now, he’s hoping that his new tattoo will be the proof people are looking for.

Josh’s new tattoo features Yolanda’s name on his arm

Taking to Instagram, Josh posted several photos of himself in a tattoo shop and displayed his new ink.

On his forearm, he had ‘Yolanda’ tattooed in the crook of his left elbow.

“I figured what better way to celebrate our engagement than with a tattoo of my new fiance. I know some people are going to say we are moving too fast, that we should slow down, or stop showing our love publicly. But we never listened to the naysayers. Never have, never will,” he captioned the post.

In the comments, Yolanda left a string of heart and lip emojis.

Fans are skeptical of Josh and Yolanda’s relationship

Although the couple hasn’t been shy in posting their love for one another, some fans question whether or not the relationship is legit.

Josh engaged in a back and forth with a follower who questioned their relationship.

“Why there (sic) aren’t pic of the two of you together? And why still keeping it long distance?” the follower asked.

In response, Josh stated, “we have these weird things called lives, work, and homes, and we can’t teleport across the country at will. I see her at the end of the month.”

But fans just aren’t buying it. The two claim to be engaged and madly in love, but they have yet to post a single picture together online.

And, while some followers would say that this isn’t actually proof that the relationship is fake, many claim they’re just trying to extend their 15 minutes of fame.

“Trying to get some of that TLC publicity so they can sell their tacky clothes and underwear,” said one comment.

After Yolanda’s embarrassing catfish storyline on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, it’s no surprise that she’s willing to put their relationship on full display.

The two continue to gush over one another, regardless of if they have photo evidence that their relationship exists.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus on TLC.