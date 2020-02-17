What happens on the finale of The Bachelor? We have a theory [Spoilers]

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor is being labeled as the most dramatic season yet, which comes as no surprise to veteran viewers of the show.

But Peter’s season is different in many ways because it remains unspoiled.

Reality Steve, a blogger who is known for spoiling seasons of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor In Paradise, has revealed that he doesn’t know what happens on the finale.

Chris Harrison and Peter both appear to be proud of the fact that no one knows what will happen, and we have a theory as to why that is.

Both men feel confident in the fact that the show won’t be spoiled. The only reason why they can feel this confident is because Peter probably hasn’t made his decision yet.

The Bachelor’s Peter Weber didn’t make a decision during filming

Our guess is that Peter didn’t make a decision during filming. He didn’t propose to anyone, because he was conflicted about what to do and who to propose to.

Based on the previews released by ABC, Peter gets some information that clearly rattles him. He’s confused, he’s crying, and he appears uncertain as to how to proceed.

We believe that this information is enough for him to halt any plans for an engagement.

He simply needs more time to process the news, so he’s sure he makes the right decision.

And rather than wait it out somewhere in Australia, where the final proposal was supposed to take place, Chris gives him a few months to ponder his decision.

Peter Weber’s women are in limbo as they await his final choice during The Bachelor’s After The Final Rose episode

Our guess is that the final proposal isn’t known because it hasn’t happened – yet!

Peter may propose on After The Final Rose, making the proposal live – and less romantic.

Since Madison was caught filming with The Bachelor crew just last week, our guess is that Peter and his final two women have been hanging out throughout the time that the show has aired.

Throughout the show, Peter has continued to make statements to tabloids about his season being unspoiled.

The unspoiled ending may not have been planned. Peter may have had every intention of proposing at the end, but something happens that causes him to postpone the proposal until he’s certain.

This theory also makes sense with Reality Steve’s efforts to shut down rumors.

For example, he has already addressed the rumor that Peter ran off with a producer. He has also shut down the rumor that Peter got someone pregnant during filming.

Reality Steve has also confirmed that Hannah Brown does not play a role in Peter’s no-spoiler ending, saying that Hannah and Peter’s relationship is completely done.

Many people thought that Hannah might have come back to win him over again, but Steve denies this.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.