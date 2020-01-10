The Bachelor spoilers: Here’s how Hannah B plays a role in Peter Weber’s no-spoiler ending

After Monday’s episode of The Bachelor, some viewers are wondering if there is a future for Hannah Brown and Peter Weber.

Peter was gushing during his conversation with Hannah, asking her if she wanted to come to compete on The Bachelor.

While some viewers wanted Hannah to go away and leave Peter to find love, others felt that their romantic journey was far from over. And since this season remains unspoiled, some have guessed that perhaps Hannah has something to do with Peter’s ending.

However, this does not appear to be the case. Reality Steve writes that Hannah has absolutely nothing to do with the ending of Peter Weber’s season.

On his website, Reality Steve explained that Hannah’s time on The Bachelor comes to an end this Monday as the two wrap up their conversation.

“Hannah Brown has nothing to do with the ending of this season. I know people are still holding out hope, and I know you’ll have questions about, “Well how can he just shut off those feelings,” or “are you sure,” and “well what about this or this…” etc,” Steve writes on his website.

“All I can tell you and officially confirm today is that after you see Hannah and Peter finish up their convo on next Monday’s episode, she has nothing to do with the rest of Peter’s season, doesn’t show up at the finale, they’re not secretly dating, nothing. Sorry, Peter and Hannah Brown fans. No dice.”

At the moment, Steve doesn’t know what has happened at the end of the show. He does know who the final two are, but he doesn’t know who Peter picked or whether he’s engaged.

Peter previously said his season remains unspoiled, but things could easily change over the next few months.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.