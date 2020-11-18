Fans want to know what happened to Kate Chastain on Below Deck as Season 8 hit airwaves without the chief stew.

It may seem odd that some viewers are asking about Kate considering most people knew going into the current season of the Bravo show that she would not be chief stew.

However, many fans are asking what happened to Kate. Even Below Deck charter guest Charley Walters was shocked to learn Kate was not the chief stew on his latest trip on the My Seanna.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Charley’s group had a lot of issues during their charter with the crew. They endured a lot of fan backlash, which he addressed and admitted the trip was not the same without Kate.

What happened to Kate on Below Deck?

Last February, right after the Season 7 reunion show, Kate announced she was leaving Below Deck after six seasons.

Kate decided it was time to give up yacht life for land life. She moved to New York City to kick off her next chapter.

Rumors immediately began swirling that Kate was joining The Real Housewives of New York City, something Kate has admitted she would like.

Although she was ready to leave Below Deck, Kate was clear she was not done with the Bravo family or Andy Cohen. The latter plays a pivotal role in the network as a producer and host of Watch What Happens Live.

Kate was true to her word too.

Since leaving the hit yachting show, Kate had a limited radio show on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy. She also appeared on an episode of the Bravo digital series Ghosted and gave commentary on episodes of Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5.

Recently, Kate launched Bravo’s Chat Room alongside Summer House’s Hannah Berner, The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Gizelle Bryant, and The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Porsha Williams. The four ladies chat all things Bravo, current events, and pop culture in a virtual chat environment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bravo’s Chat Room (@bravochatroom)

Why did Kate leave Below Deck?

The irony of Kate leaving Below Deck after Season 7, which was full of misogynistic behavior, was not lost on fans. There has even been speculation the drama of the season led to Kate’s decision to exit the Bravo show.

Kate has admitted to not loving the male behavior during the toxic season, but that is not why she left.

“I just feel like I’m 37 and a half — and I don’t think a girl should be wearing a skort at 38,” Kate told Andy during an episode of WWHL.

Fans and guests certainly miss Kate Chastain on Below Deck. Captain Lee Rosbach missed his friend dearly during filming. He also asked for viewers to give the Season 8 crew a chance.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.