Captain Lee Rosbach and chef Rachel Hargrove deny Below Deck producers told Charley Walters to be demanding to the Season 8 crew.

Just two episodes into the new season, fans were over the first group of charter guests. Charley and company were slammed on social media for their behavior. Many fans dubbed the group the worst charter guests in the series’ history, which says a lot.

The My Seanna crew certainly struggled with the first charter. Deckhand Avery Russell had to leave mid-charter, and chief stew Francesca Rubi was in tears at the end of the first day.

However, viewers blamed the crew’s struggles on the horrific guests, whose demands were off the charts. Charley used Twitter to insist producers wanted him to be demanding and over the top.

Captain Lee chooses his words carefully

Charley has appeared on Below Deck three times. The third is currently playing out onscreen.

Captain Lee knows Charley very well. He did call the guest high maintenance and also one who leaves an excellent tip. The two men have been trading words of praise and love on social media since the new season of Below Deck hit airwaves.

There is certainly a level of mutual respect between the captain and the charter guest. It is one reason why Captain Lee answered a fan question about Charley blaming Bravo for his actions carefully and with class.

“Bravo has never told me to do anything,” the captain tweeted.

Just because Captain Lee doesn’t know producers were directing Charley’s behavior doesn’t mean the charter guest is lying. It merely means the infamous captain is unaware.

Rachel is not a fan of Charley and friends

Below Deck fans watched as Rachel deemed Charley and his friends the worst guests she had in her entire 14 years as a yacht chef.

Rachel was not a fan of the group, especially after their extravagant breakfast orders, which Charley also deemed an act of producers. After learning Charley has called out Bravo and producers for the guests’ behavior, Rachel claims that was not the case.

The chef reportedly shared producers apologized to her for Charley’s actions. Rachel further claims producers revealed they specifically told Charley to tone down his behavior.

While the yachting show is most certainly about drama, producers have repeatedly denied the show is scripted at all. The claims were reiterated again with Below Deck Med Season 5 when outraged fans insisted individual storylines were planned from the beginning.

Fans have one more episode of Charley Walters, who admitted to missing Kate Chastain during his recent appearance on Below Deck. The charter guests have brought a lot of entertaining drama, and social media is buzzing about it.

Hopefully, Captain Lee Rosbach is right, and the crew gets a tip that makes all the crazy antics worthwhile.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.