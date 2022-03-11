What happened to Firefly on The Masked Singer Season 7 premiere?

Firefly singing on The Masked Singer. Pic credit: Fox

The Masked Singer Season 7 premiered on Wednesday night on Fox and had five singers compete.

That night saw some interesting moments, from one singer having to stop for medical attention to another losing his head — literally.

The performers were Ram, Thingamabob, Cyclops, Firefly, and McTerrier.

By the end of the night, McTerrier unmasked and went home, with fans learning it was celebrity chef Duff Goldman under the mask.

However, the one singer that fans were most worried about was Firefly, who had to stop and get medical attention before returning to finish her performance.

Here is what we know about Firefly on The Masked Singer Season 7.

What are Firefly’s clues on The Masked Singer?

Firefly first appeared on the sneak peek of The Masked Singer Season 7.

It was here that fans learned Firefly would be wearing a high-tech costume, one with a power back near the abdomen that she had to carry around.

That makes the costume heavier, and that might have a lot to do with what happened on Wednesday night.

Firefly started choking midway through her performance of Ain’t Nobody by Chaka Khan. She couldn’t get her voice back.

Ken Jeong, a doctor before he was a comedian, rushed to the stage to help and called for medical assistance.

When the show returned from break, Nick Cannon said that Firefly was getting medical attention and the show would go on.

What was shocking was that Firefly came back out later and finished her performance, receiving rave reviews from the panelists.

“It’s got to be hard enough to walk out here, sing and put on these costumes, but to go through that type of a challenge, go backstage, regroup that quickly and come out and put the best performance of the night,” Robin Thicke said.

While no reason was given by The Masked Singer, either the singer had a medical emergency, or the weight of the costume might have caused her to struggle to breathe.

Firefly Performs "Ain't Nobody" by Chaka Khan | Season 7 Ep. 1 | THE MASKED SINGER

Watch this video on YouTube

Who is Firefly on The Masked Singer?

The choking incident mostly overshadowed the clues given for Firefly.

In the sneak peek, she had a tiara with three jewels in it. This caused many people to think she is a pop diva.

Before her performance, there were other clues given in a package. These included a program for a “live comedy” show at the Apollo Theater.

There was also a photo of Tyler Perry and a small Statue of Liberty on the table.

Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg guessed that it was Aisha Tyler or Monica, guessing at the connection to Tyler Perry.

Ken Jeong thought it might be Alicia Keys.

Another possibility is Teyana Taylor. She was born in Harlem (the Statue of Liberty clue), she appeared in Showtime at the Apollo, and she was in Tyler Perry movies, including Madea’s Big Happy Family.

She also mentioned “fade” and she was in Kanye West’s video for Fade and the tiara could be part of her appearance in Coming 2 America.

The Masked Singer Season 7 airs on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Fox.