Who is Ram on The Masked Singer Season 7?

Ram on The Masked Singer. Pic credit: Fox

The Masked Singer Season 7 premiered on Wednesday night, and that means it is time to try guessing the identities of the singers.

On the first night of the competition, there were five performances.

McTerrier, Thingamabob, Cyclops, Firefly, and Ram all sang, and it was McTerrier who went home early.

None of the judges’ guesses were close, as McTerrier turned out to be celebrity chef, Duff Goldman.

As for Ram, the judges had some big guesses, and many of the guesses surrounded football players.

The Ram’s clues on The Masked Singer

The Ram first appeared in the sneak peek of The Masked Singer and the clues there all pointed to football.

There was a blue football helmet with yellow letters and the number six. Anyone who watches football knows that red and yellow are the Los Angeles Rams’ colors.

However, no notable player has ever worn the number six for the Rams, so it is likely that number means something different.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Clues: Ram | Season 7 Ep. 1 | THE MASKED SINGER

Watch this video on YouTube

Before his first performance of the season, there were more clues, and it still hinted at a football player.

There was a pamphlet that showed Hamlet x Macbeth, which makes it sound like the football player was also an actor, possibly.

He said he is following in the footsteps of Papa Ram.

There was a piggy bank with a quarter being placed in it, which hinted that the singer was a quarterback.

Ram then performed Cheap Trick’s I Want You to Want Me.

After the song, he said, “My entire life I’ve heard boos, I’ve heard cheers, but I’m used to telling stories under these lights and I’ve worked my whole life to get to where I am today.”

Who is Ram on The Masked Singer?

The panelists were all thinking of football players. Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg guessed it was Jim Harbaugh. Ken Jeong ventured a guess that it was current Rams’ quarterback, Matthew Stafford.

Robin Thicke guessed a different quarterback in Peyton Manning.

Thicke’s guess is solid. Peyton’s dad is a former NFL quarterback, so he followed in his footsteps. This could also apply to his brother, Eli Manning, who heard even more boos than Peyton.

Right now, there are not enough clues to make an educated guess, but it is almost surely a former football star. Watch each week as more clues are revealed and we finally find out who is under all of the masks this season.

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Fox.