The Masked Singer’s McTerrier’s mask falls off in Season 7 premiere clip

McTerrier performing on The Masked Singer. Pic credit: Fox

The Masked Singer returns tonight for its seventh season and this time it is the Good, the Bad, and the Cuddly fighting for the grand prize.

All of the new costumes present a dynamic in those three categories, and one of them is a dog called McTerrier.

In the preview clip for tonight’s premiere, it looks like there will be a mishap for McTerrier where he loses his mask on stage in front of the judges and crowd.

McTerrier loses mask in The Masked Singer premiere

McTerrier is a member of Team Good.

Fans got to see him for the first time in The Masked Singer sneak peek last month.

He wears a black shirt and a red kilt, bringing to memories a Scottish terrier. His clues also hint at the fact that he could be a rock and roll star from the U.K.

His clue was an electric guitar in front of a wheat field with a Union Jack on the guitar.

McTerrier then said, “I hope this isn’t too much fuzz.”

It also appears that McTerrier will perform on the first night of The Masked Singer Season 7.

The clip from tonight’s episode shows McTerrier’s mask coming off in mid-performance. From the look of it, this happened when he lost sight of the stage and he stumbled before losing his mask.

All the judges started to freak out and Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg tells Nicole Scherzinger to turn away and not look.

“What do I do? What do I do?” McTerrier asks as he ducks and tries to conceal his real face.

Check out the moment here:

McTerrier's Mask Comes Off Mid-Performance | Season 7 Ep. 1 | THE MASKED SINGER

What will happen to Team Good tonight?

One question is whether or not McTerrier will end up sent home after this mishap.

There is little chance the show will disqualify the singer, especially since it looks like he protected his identity.

There is also the fact that most fans who have been paying attention already know who was sent home tonight, as it ended up as one of the most controversial moments in Masked Singer history, something that caused Ken Jeung and Robin Thicke to walk off the set.

As for Team Good, McTerrier is part of the group, along with Firefly, The Prince, Ringmaster, and Armadillo.

Also, this season it will not be the groups eliminating each other, and all three teams will be in competition, which means who competes each week is anyone’s guess.

The Masked Singer premieres on Wednesday night, March 9, at 8/7c on Fox.