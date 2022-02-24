The Masked Singer Season 7 introduces the ‘Good’ costumes and clues

The Masked Singer Good costumes. Pic credit: Fox

The Masked Singer is preparing to launch its seventh season of the hit singing reality series.

Fox aired a sneak peek of the new season this week and presented a first look at the new costumes.

While not all the costumes were released yet, the network pulled out 10 costumes for the start of the season.

The themes this year are the Good, the Bad, and the Cuddly, and those are the three teams that will compete for the grand prize.

Three costumes were revealed for the Good team in the sneak peek, with two more members to this team coming later in the season.

Here is a look at the first three Good costumes and the first clues for who is under the masks.

Firefly

The Masked Singer 7 - Firefly Preview and Clues

Watch this video on YouTube

Firefly is wearing a high-tech costume, one with a power back near the abdomen that she has to carry around.

Her first clue is a tiara with three pink jewels on it.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Combined with the posing she does in the preview, it looks like this might be a legendary diva from the music industry.

“Maybe you’ll see me sparkle in something like this.”

McTerrier

The Masked Singer 7 - McTerrier Preview and Clues

Watch this video on YouTube

McTerrier is a dog, and based on the outfit, it is a Scottish dog.

The dog is wearing a red kilt and a blue shirt, and it looks like the entire thing might lead to the reveal of a rocker from the U.K.

This also played into the first clue, which was an electric guitar over what looked like a wheat field. The guitar also had the Union Jack flag on it.

It sounds like this might be a rock star from across the pond.

“I hope this isn’t too much fuzz!”

Prince

The Masked Singer 7 - Prince Preview and Clues

Watch this video on YouTube

The final announced member of Team Good was the Prince.

As expected with any good fairy tale, the Prince is a frog. He has a crown on his head and wears a red robe.

When Prince put the crown on his head for the first time, he sang Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell’s “You’re All I Need to Get By,” but the voice alterer was on, so there was no clue based on a voice there.

The clue for Prince is a blue and white letterman jacket with the number 30 on it.

Could it be a former college football star, or is the number 30 the actual clue in that photo?

“Lessons over, pencils down.”

The Masked Singer premieres on Wednesday, March 9, at 8/7c on Fox.