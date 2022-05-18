Wells Adams jokes that JoJo Fletcher could’ve chose him as her husband

Bachelor Nation’s Wells Adams teases former flame JoJo Fletcher: Pic credit: @wellsadams/Instagram

JoJo Fletcher finally tied the knot with her boyfriend of six years, Jordan Rodgers.

Bachelor Nation stars were thrilled about the couple getting married and celebrating six years of dating.

The Bachelor franchise alumni shared their positive reactions to The Bachelorette newlyweds, including JoJo’s former suiter, Wells Adams, who made a humorous remark about what could have been between him and JoJo.

Wells Adam comments on ex JoJo Fletcher’s anniversary with Jordan Rodgers

Just before celebrating the milestone of marriage, JoJo and Jordan were also celebrating their sixth dating anniversary.

JoJo took to Instagram to share a compilation video that featured loads of photos and videos from her and Jordan’s six-year relationship, from the fancy photoshoots to the casual fun outings they’ve experienced.

JoJo captioned the post, “6 years with you. Here’s to forever, my love @jrodgers11. Happy Anniversary.”

Thousands of fans and several Bachelor Nation stars loved seeing JoJo put her love for Jordan on display and flocked to the comment section to praise the couple.

Wells Adams also left an amusing comment as he referenced how he and JoJo dated on her season of The Bachelorette. At the same time, Wells complimented Jordan’s best assets.



Wells wrote, “You could’ve chose me. But yet you decided you wanted abs, cool hair, talent, brains, and rugged good looks…smh.”

While JoJo ended up sending Wells home on her season of The Bachelorette, things still worked out great for him.

Wells found love with Modern Family star Sarah Hyland and the pair are engaged. Wells also became the beloved bartender on Bachelor in Paradise for several seasons and was just announced to be returning as the bartender for the upcoming eighth season of Bachelor in Paradise.

Bachelor Nation gushes over JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers’ relationship

Bachelor Nation star Raven Nicole Gates reacted to JoJo’s anniversary post with a series of supportive emojis.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 star Tammy Ly commented with emojis and writing, “THE it couple.”

JoJo and Jordan were also touted as “amazing” and “goalsss.”

One commenter wrote, “I love you two!!”

Another commented fondly, “I remember this season & this love story like it was yesterday. sooo happy for them!”

A fan commented, “Wow 6 years ago!!! Auh!!! I am so happy for the two of you and that you found each other! Enjoy this super special time.”

One fan also deemed JoJo and Jordan the all-time best, writing, “Favorite season and best bachelor franchise couple.”

