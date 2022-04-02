Wells Adams teases fiancée Sarah Hyland by holding a baby

Wells Adams holds up a baby to tease his girlfriend. Pic credit: ABC

A few weeks ago, Wells Adams, The Bachelorette alum from JoJo Fletcher’s season, and the famous bartender for numerous seasons of Bachelor in Paradise, became an uncle again.

As he posted on his Instagram that his eighth nephew had been born, his fiancée Sarah Hyland was cuddling that nephew, who is named Avett Adams.

Now, Wells has taken his turn with the newborn baby and poked fun at Sarah’s baby fever. He posted a photo holding Avett outside at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills with a message for his fiancee.

What did Wells Adams say in his Instagram post to his fiancée Sarah Hyland?

Wells smiled for the camera as he posed while looking like a natural holding a baby, and little Avett looked pretty comfortable in his uncle Wells’ arms in turn.

With a beautiful background of flowers, mansions, and rolling hills, alongside the blue sky and clouds, the setting made for the perfect photo opportunity for Wells and baby Avett.

Wells then took to his Instagram page to post the photo and captioned it, “Just thought I’d take this moment to obliterate @sarahhyland’s ovaries.”

Bachelor Nation alums, fans, and Sarah herself commented on Wells Adams’ post

Raven Gates, who just had her first baby, Gates Zev Gottschalk, with husband Adam Gottschalk, was the first to comment on Wells’ post. She stated, “You look good with a baby!! Natural form.”

Wells’ fiance, Sarah Hyland, posted as well, as she declared, “For those wondering… my ovaries are, in fact, obliterated.”

Other Bachelor Nation viewers also commented on Wells’ photo as they stated, “Uncle Wells !!!! [heart-faced emoji],” and “The cutest [heart-faced emoji].”

One person even called Wells out by saying that maybe it’s him who has the baby fever as they claimed, “Something tells me YOU have baby fever Wells. Y’all would have the cutest little babies!”

Wells’ history with The Bachelor franchise

After Wells was eliminated in week 6 by JoJo on The Bachelorette, he tried again to find love on Season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise. However, again in week 6, he split with Ashley Iaconetti and was eliminated from the island.

However, after Season 3, Wells returned to BIP for Seasons 4, 5, 6, and 7 as the bartender when he replaced the past bartender Jorge.

Wells and Sarah have been together since 2017 and have been engaged since the summer of 2019. While they were supposed to tie the knot in August of 2020, the pandemic prevented them from doing so.

Bachelor Nation fans hope that the two decide to have children of their own, as they both seem to be naturals with newborns.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th, on ABC.