JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers have meaningful fast food for first meal as a married couple

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers made headlines for finally tying the knot over the weekend.

After meeting on The Bachelorette and after six years of dating, JoJo and Jordan became husband and wife.

The couple celebrated in a casual way after their fancy wedding with tasty fast food.

JoJo Fletcher has burgers with official husband Jordan Rodgers

JoJo took to her Instagram stories to share a photo of Jordan Rodgers looking content as he sat at a table with In-N-Out burgers, fries, and a drink in front of him.

JoJo kept her text over the photo sweet but straightforward as she wrote Jordan’s new title to her, “husband.”

Joelle reflected on the significance of their first meal as a married couple, writing, “First meal as a married couple was the same as our first real meal off camera while filming The Bachelorette. (you never actually eat at the sit down dinners. So we crushed some In & Out at the hotel after hometowns).

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers celebrate 6th anniversary

It’s been a season of milestones for JoJo and Jordan.

Not only did the two tie the knot, but they also celebrated their six-year anniversary of dating.

Both JoJo and Jordan took to their Instagram pages to commemorate the milestone.

JoJo shared a video compilation that captured her relationship with Jordan throughout the years.

The video began with Jordan stepping out of the limo at 27-years-old to officially meet JoJo on The Bachelorette for the first time.

The video then cuts to Jordan getting down on one knee to propose to JoJo with a mountain range behind them.

Other clips included many photos and videos showing the many sides of JoJo and Jordan’s relationship, from getting glam for photoshoots to getting goofy in at-home videos.

The sweet video ended with text that read, “Here’s to forever my love.”

JoJo captioned the post, “6 years with you. Here’s to forever my love. Happy anniversary.”

Jordan also shared a compilation of photos that featured him and JoJo posing in different styles for several chic photoshoots.

Jordan captioned the post, “6 years today with my forever [Joelle Fletcher]. I cannot wait to call you my wife! Not long now…”

JoJo and Jordan clearly have had an eventful six years together and appear excited to venture into married life now that they’ve officially wedded.

While there are likely to be many more glamorous photoshoots and adventurous trips for the two, they also seem to be enjoying simpler moments like burgers and fries together.

JoJo and Jordan remain a Bachelor Nation success story and there are hopefully many more anniversaries in their future.

