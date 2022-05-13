JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers celebrate 6 years together

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers have been together for six years. Pic credit: ABC

JoJo Fletcher had a heartbreaking moment when Ben Higgins revealed to her during his finale of The Bachelor that he was choosing Lauren Bushnell as his winner and not her, despite having just told her he loved her.

While JoJo had to get over that relationship, it helped that she was then named The Bachelorette for Season 12. It was there that she met, and fell in love with, Jordan Rodgers. The two got engaged in the end when JoJo accepted Jordan’s proposal.

The twosome had originally set a June 13, 2020, wedding date; however, due to the pandemic, that got postponed. Now, they are currently planning for and excited about their upcoming nuptials which will happen this month.

While they have been busy with pre-wedding parties, such as showers and Bachelorette/Bachelor parties, JoJo took some time to put together a video that showcases the couple’s 6-year anniversary of being together.

What did JoJo Fletcher include in her video tribute to her and Jordan Rodgers’ relationship?

The video, portrayed on Instagram, includes fun, dancing photos, traveling pictures, times spent with their dog, get-togethers and celebrations, and a flashback from The Bachelorette.

JoJo captioned the video by writing, “6 years with you. Here’s to forever, my love @jrodgers11. Happy Anniversary (red heart).”

Fans and alums of the franchise showed their support for the couple

Bachelor Nation alums and fans congratulated the couple as well in the comments below JoJo’s attached video.

Emily Ferguson, who was also on Ben Higgins’ season of The Bachelor with JoJo and is engaged herself and planning a wedding, wrote, “MY goodness time flies by … (red heart) can’t believe it was 6 years ago. So happy for you both! Sending you lots of love and wishing you a lifetime of love and happiness.”

Raven Gates, who married Adam Gottschalk, another Bachelor Nation alum, commented with heart-faced emojis to show her love for the duo.

Wells Adams, a former contestant on JoJo’s season, found humor in not being chosen, as he commented, “You could’ve chose me. But yet you decided you wanted abs, cool hair, talent, brains, and rugged good looks … smh.”

Other viewers showed their love and support for JoJo and Jordan’s relationship, too. One fan wrote, “Favorite bachelorette season ever !” while another declared, “Favorite couple ever. You two are IT. So happy for you both.”

Bachelor Nation is, and always has been, rooting for JoJo and Jordan. Fans can’t wait to see wedding photos from their big day that is coming up soon!

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th, on ABC.