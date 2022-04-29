Jojo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers share details on their whimsical, romantic vineyard wedding

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers shared details of their upcoming wedding after years of postpones. Pic credit: @joelle_fletcher/Instagram

It’s finally happening! JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers shared the details of their upcoming whimsical wedding after six years of engagement.

Rodgers proposed to Fletcher during the finale of her season of the Bachelorette in 2016 and the two have had to push back their wedding over the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic circumstances.

The former contestant even re-proposed to the former Bachelorette in August of 2019 with a new ring, and the two are finally set to tie the knot within the next month.

Fletcher and Rodgers shared details of their upcoming wedding

In an interview with Page Six, the couple shared the exciting details of their wedding venue, outfits, and feelings about the long-awaited day. The two will be saying “I do” at a romantic vineyard located in Southern California sometime this May.

“The venue feels very romantic, but also it’s set in this vineyard, so it has this very organic feel to it,” Fletcher said, while also stating she hopes for the day to feel “timeless and classic.”

Fletcher and Rodgers also said that when it comes to the overall “feel” of the venue, they are taking a “whimsical, rustic Italian” approach and incorporating a neutral color palette through the use of olive branches, florals, and greenery.

When it comes to their looks, Fletcher said that the two will have an outfit change between the ceremony and the reception. Fletcher also said that she will be wearing the same dress that she picked out years prior.

“Jordan doesn’t know a single thing about any of my looks, but I will say the dress from my ceremony is the same dress I chose in 2019, which is crazy,” Fletcher said. “I tried very hard to change it, because I thought, ‘How could I still like the same dress three years later?’ But I did keep coming back to it.”

As for Rodgers, his groom’s attire will include a customized black tux for the ceremony and a different color ensemble for the reception.

The couple share their wedding excitement on social media

After years of anticipation and updating their Instagram followers along the way, JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers are excited to finally be able to start the official countdown to their special day. The two have both taken to social media to let their fans know how much they are looking forward to saying “I do” after so many people watched their love story unfold on The Bachelorette.

“The face of a girl who’s finally getting married soon,” Fletcher posted on her Instagram.

Rodgers took to the platform with a more comedic approach to show his excitement over the big day. “When your iPhone app gives you ‘sharing suggestions’ ….so you share, even though she might actually kill you. I get to marry this beauty in less than two months 🙌🏽 ,” he wrote.

The couple also posted an update on some final wedding details that included picking out wedding bands and having dress/suit fittings.

“Quick trip to NYC to knock out some exciting wedding stuff!! Picked out our wedding bands, @joelle_fletcher had a dress fitting, I selected my wedding day suits (yes, plural…Guys need their fashion moments too 🤷🏽‍♂️😂), and ate at a few of our favorite spots @pasqualejones @catch. Only a few more things to finalize before the BIG DAY!”

Although it may have been a long engagement for the couple, it seems as if the two are ready to enjoy the day and finally have the wedding of their dreams.

