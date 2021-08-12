Bachelorette star JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers set May 2022 wedding date

Bachelorette star JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers are set to tie the knot in May 2022 after postponing their wedding twice. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Bachelorette star JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers have officially set their wedding date for May 2022 after having to postpone it twice.

The pair was initially set to tie the knot in May 2020, but they had to postpone their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They pushed it back a year to May 2021. However, they had to postpone the wedding again due to the venue’s COVID-19 restrictions.

Now, they officially moved their wedding to May 2022, and hopefully, they’ll be able to tie the knot this time.

JoJo explained to Us Weekly that they had a particular reason for always choosing May wedding dates.

“Every time we postpone, it’s had to be one year out from the date because fall is not an option. Jordan’s gone for football all fall, and there’s only a couple months of the year where our venue is really thriving and beautiful because it is outdoors, so it is just May of next year,” she explained.

She then shared how much the venue meant to them.

“We couldn’t get our deposit back, [but] it’s totally fine. We really do love this venue so much, and so we wouldn’t want it anywhere else,” she added.

Do JoJo and Jordan regret pushing their wedding back?

The coronavirus pandemic caused many couples expecting to get married in 2020 and 2021 to change their plans.

Some couples decided to still get married on their intended date but scale the wedding down.

JoJo and Jordan, like many couples, decided to keep pushing their wedding back so they could have the wedding of their dreams.

However, they’ve now had to push their wedding back twice. As it is, the couple has been engaged for five years now.

Regardless, the pair doesn’t seem to regret pushing their wedding back again.

“For Jordan and I, I feel like time has always been in our favor, and we’ve always kind of just taken things at the pace that we were most comfortable and, like, we’ve waited so long. I want it to be everything that we both dreamt up, and we wanted all the people there,” she shared.

She also left an encouraging message to those who chose to wait like them.

“So it’s a personal decision, but I would say if anyone else is waiting, just know that it’s going to be worth it. That day is not any less special just because you’ve had to move it. If anything, it’s more special. When life happens, we just roll with the punches,” she stated.

How Jordan and JoJo met

JoJo first appeared in Bachelor Nation when she competed on Ben Higgins’ season of The Bachelor.

She was the runner-up and deemed a fan favorite, so it was no surprise when she was granted her own season of The Bachelorette.

JoJo seemed to have a good feeling that contestant Jordan Rodgers was the one from the start.

She gave him her first impression rose, and the final rose back when the season aired in 2016.

The pair is still happy together and has even gone on to host a new reality dating series called The Big D.

