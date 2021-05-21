Tayshia Adams asked JoJo Fletcher for advice before taking over as The Bachelorette host

Tayshia Adams asked JoJo Fletcher for advice since JoJo filled in as host for her season of The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia/Carrie-nelson

Bachelor Nation star Tayshia Adams reportedly turned to JoJo Fletcher for hosting advice ahead of filming for The Bachelorette.

Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe both filled in as hosts for Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette after Chris Harrison stepped down amid the franchise’s racism controversy.

While Tayshia never hosted a TV series before, former Bachelorette lead JoJo Fletcher has. Not only has JoJo hosted Cash Pad and upcoming reality dating series The Big D, but she has also filled in as a host for Tayshia’s own season of The Bachelorette.

JoJo told Us Weekly that Tayshia reached out to her before filming for The Bachelorette started for some hosting tips.

“Tayshia actually texted me before she went in. She was like, ‘Can I pick your brain?’ Because it’s a weird thing taking over the host role on a show like that,” Fletcher explained. “Chris Harrison is amazing at his job. And so it’s a lot of pressure. I’m excited for them.”

How does JoJo feel about not hosting The Bachelorette?

Because of JoJo’s hosting experience, many thought that she would be the first choice for the job.

JoJo revealed that she wasn’t even offered the gig and that she was busy filming The Big D during the Chris Harrison controversy.

However, JoJo reassured fans that there is no love lost about not landing the gig.

She is looking forward to watching Katie’s season of The Bachelorette and especially to seeing Tayshia and Kaitlyn making their Bachelorette hosting debut.

“I think Kaitlyn and Tayshia are freaking going to be so awesome,” JoJo expressed. “I’m so excited for them.”

How did Kaitlyn and Tayshia do hosting The Bachelorette?

Kaitlyn and Tayshia were reportedly met with mixed reactions by the production team. Many had hoped Chris Harrison would return to the role and therefore felt apprehensive about Kaitlyn and Tayshia stepping into the role.

Production reportedly claimed that there was a different energy on set. They claimed filming was slightly less smooth since they didn’t have Chris’s experience or professionalism.

Others also felt that their big personalities upstaged Katie’s moments.

However, members of Bachelor Nation and friends of Kaitlyn and Tayshia are confident that they’re going to kill it.

Nick Viall thinks that the women will be able to give a sense of female comradery that Chris wasn’t able to provide.

Regardless, production has made it clear that Tayshia and Kaitlyn are only temporary solutions. This will likely be their one and only time hosting The Bachelorette so hopefully, they hit it out of the park.

The Bachelorette returns to ABC on Monday, June 7 at 8/7c.