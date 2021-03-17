The Bachelorette’s JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers have their own dating show

JoJo and Jordan will host a new dating show on TBS. Pic credit: ABC

Former The Bachelorette star JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers landed a gig hosting TBS’s new dating show, The Big D.

JoJo has appeared as a guest host on The Bachelorette, and now she landed a permanent hosting role on The Big D.

Both JoJo and Jordan posted on Instagram to announce the big news.

They both pictured an identical picture– presumably from filming.

In the pic, the two pose together by the oceanside. Jordan wears a blue tropical shirt while JoJo wears a ruffled, pink patterned dress.

“OUR LITTLE SECRET IS OUT!!!” Jordan exclaimed in the picture’s caption. “In case y’all have been wondering why we are in Costa Rica (drumroll)…we’re hosting TBS’ upcoming new dating show ‘The Big D.'”

JoJo and Jordan explain their new show

JoJo and Jordan both teased what the upcoming dating show is all about in their announcements.

JoJo explained that the show isn’t necessarily about what some people might’ve assumed based on the title.

“We’re hosting TBS’ upcoming new dating show “The Big D”! (Get your mind outta the gutter, yall),” JoJo joked. “This show is all about LOVE, healing, DATING, and realizing that Divorce doesn’t mean the end of your story, but rather just the start of your next chapter.”

The “Big D” seems to stand for dating and divorce. Based on the couple’s descriptions, divorcees will appear on the show to date again, but Jordan adds there’s a twist.

He says the show will have “all the fun drama you’d expect from dating IN FRONT of your ex.”

That’s right. Divorcees will appear on the show with their ex-spouses. They will likely explore the options of rekindling their romance, dating someone new, or walking away.

The premise of the show seems similar to Temptation Island but with couples who have been through divorce.

JoJo and Jordan explain why they’re the perfect pair to host The Big D

Even though JoJo and Jordan haven’t experienced divorce and are happily together, they did find love on reality TV.

Jordan, alongside over 20 other men, competed for JoJo’s heart on Season 12 of The Bachelorette.

JoJo quickly noticed the spark between her and Jordan as she gave him her first impression rose. JoJo followed that impulse and ended up giving Jordan her final rose, and the rest is history.

Jordan calls their love “real” and “lasting” while talking about the upcoming gig.

“@joelle_fletcher and I haven’t been through divorce but WE DID find real, lasting love on a TV show and that’s what we are here to help our divorcées find!!” Jordan exclaims in his announcement.

JoJo reveals that she is excited that she and Jordan will serve as guides during this unique dating process.

“Whether it’s rekindling the love they once had OR moving on from the past with someone new, me & @jrodgers11 are here to help these guys find the same type of love we were so lucky to have found,” JoJo writes.

There is no news about when the series will hit TBS, but Bachelor Nation can expect updates from JoJo and Jordan as the show progresses.

