JoJo Fletcher reveals that there will be drama during the episode she hosted for The Bachelorette

JoJo Fletcher had her own season of The Bachelorette, where she found love with Jordan Rodgers.

The two got engaged and were planning on getting married this summer, but the coronavirus pandemic forced them to cancel their wedding and reschedule it for next summer.

During the pandemic, JoJo has been at home with Jordan. The couple was featured on an episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever.

Jojo and Jordan took a trip to Puerto Rico during the summer. Right after this trip, JoJo went to the La Quinta Resort in California where she would be filming The Bachelorette.

She’s now speaking out about her experiences as a guest host on the show.

JoJo Fletcher speaks out about her hosting role on The Bachelorette

Usually, Chris doesn’t have a co-host on the show. He’s never really had to be replaced. But this season, because of the coronavirus pandemic, he had to quarantine after leaving the show for a couple of days to make sure his son got settled in at college in Texas.

“It got out that I was there helping out Chris, who had to take a little bit of time off to go be with his son going to college,” JoJo told US Weekly.

“I jumped right into a mix of a whole bunch of things going on without really knowing anything that had gone on. So, it was definitely crazy.”

JoJo reveals she covered for Chris for several episodes, adding that the whole season was going to be crazy and fun. As it turns out, she did experience some dramatic moments herself.

“The episodes that I was a part of, I can tell you, are going to be very good,” Fletcher teased to Us. “This whole season is going to be very crazy and dramatic. I’m sure everyone’s heard of it before, but it really will be! And it was fun.”

It will be interesting to see how the show will edit everything together.

JoJo Fletcher speaks out about her time in quarantine

It was in mid-August that we reported that Chris was forced to go into quarantine after leaving The Bachelorette set. This would have been during the time that Tayshia was filming the show, but JoJo didn’t mention that.

On an episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever, JoJo and Jordan talked about their future plans for kids and their wedding. Due to COVID-19, they had to postpone their wedding until next year.

Chris surprised them with a wedding cake as they would have been celebrating their wedding this summer.

During their interview for The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever, JoJo’s parents came by with a wedding cake, something that Chris had arranged for them.

The couple has been working on various television shows and done work for interior design projects. Jojo also recently launched a new project with Etsy showcasing various artists’ work.

The Bachelorette premieres Tuesday, October 13 at 8/7c on ABC.