JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers reveal plans for children and marriage after building their own home

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers’ love story was the focus of last night’s episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever.

JoJo took the lead as The Bachelorette and fans relived the 2016 season in which she picked Jordan as her final suitor on the show.

Like many Bachelor couples, fans questioned whether it would last, but the couple took a step back from the spotlight and focused on their relationship.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Now, four years later, they are ready to get married and start a family. The two joined Chris Harrison for an interview last night and provided plenty of new details about their lives together.

JoJo Fletcher give an update on their relationship since The Bachelorette

JoJo and Jordan were candid about meeting on the reality show and whether it was tough for them to adjust once it ended. Jordan reveals that they had some struggles during their first year together, even saying that they came to a fork in the road of their relationship.

He said that they chose to stick together and fight to make the relationship work, a decision they are both happy they made.

JoJo and Jordan also revealed that they would have been married now if it hadn’t been for COVID-19. They were supposed to get married this summer, but had to cancel their wedding. They are now planning on a 2021 wedding instead.

The couple said that they are planning the future, which they hope will include children. They also shared that they had just finished building their first home together.

Unlike other Bachelor couples, the two have managed to stay out of the spotlight so they could focus on their relationship and beating the reality TV odds.

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan get a surprise gift from Chris Harrison

Because the couple missed their scheduled wedding date, Chris decided to surprise them with a wedding cake while talking to them on the show.

As he shares that he has a surprise for them, the doorbell rings. It’s JoJo’s parents, who bring over the cake for them.

Fans relived Jojo’s Bachelorette season last night on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever, where she admitted that she had fallen in love with two people – Jordan and Robby Hayes.

Last week, fans watched Ben Higgins season, where he told JoJo that he had fallen in love with her. It came as a big shock to her when he then proposed to Lauren Bushnell. During last week’s interview, Ben revealed how upset and angry he had been that he was left with no relationship after the show, as he and Lauren ultimately broke up.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.